From San Bernardino Student to Statewide Standout: Mauricio Arellano Named 2025 Superintendent of the Year

Mauricio Arellano, a proud product of the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD), has earned the highest recognition in his field—2025 Superintendent of the Year—from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA). The honor celebrates his bold, student-centered leadership and his relentless belief that all students are brilliant.

A San Bernardino native who first walked the halls of SBCUSD schools as a student (Riley Elementary, Golden Valley Middle and flagship San Bernardino High School), Arellano now leads the District with the same passion and purpose that defined his own education journey. Under his leadership, SBCUSD is transforming what is possible for students, families and educators across the region.

“Superintendent Arellano is a shining example of what it means to lead with heart, vision and purpose,” said SBCUSD Board of Education President Mayra Ceballos, herself an alumna of SBCUSD schools. “His leadership is inspiring a new generation of students to believe in their brilliance and reach for their dreams.”

SBCUSD Board of Education members, staff and family members surprised Superintendent Mauricio Arellano with the announcement of his ACSA State Superintendent of the Year recognition during a special presentation at the District’s Biliteracy Achievement Awards on April 21. (Photo by Steven Moore and provided courtesy of SBCUSD)

Since taking the helm of SBCUSD, Arellano has championed the District’s Vision 2030: SBCUSD SHINES initiative, laying the groundwork for safer schools, cutting-edge career pathways, stronger community partnerships and pride for the community SBCUSD students are thriving in. His collaborative approach and commitment to student-centered leadership have earned the respect of educators, families and community leaders across the state.

“I’m humbled by this recognition,” said Arellano, “But this award is not just about me—it’s about the incredible team of educators, staff, families and students I have the privilege to serve alongside every day. San Bernardino is my home, and our kids are our future. They deserve our very best.”

Arellano, who joined SBCUSD as superintendent in April 2023, will be honored at the ACSA fall conference alongside other top educational leaders from across California.