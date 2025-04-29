Riverside Launches Innovative Hydrogen-Powered Carshare Program for Cleaner Mobility

The City of Riverside, in partnership with Mobility Development Operations, the University of California, Riverside’s Center for Environmental Research and Technology (CE-CERT), CALSTART, and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), successfully launched the Riverside Clean Air Carshare (RCAC) program during a community event today. The event, held at CE-CERT, marked the official debut of a hydrogen-powered carsharing fleet to provide clean, affordable, and accessible transportation in underserved areas of the city.

The RCAC program is a major step toward improving air quality and increasing equitable access to zero-emission vehicles. By addressing first-and-last-mile transportation gaps, the program enhances connections to public transit for communities that have historically lacked mobility options.

“This project is a great example of how public-private partnerships can implement real-world, data-driven transportation solutions,” said Dr. Matthew Barth, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Education at UC Riverside’s Bourns College of Engineering. “CE-CERT is proud to support a program that directly benefits the Riverside community while advancing California’s climate goals.”

Held at CE-CERT’s parking lot, the event featured remarks from city leaders, program partners, and clean transportation advocates. Attendees explored the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles on display, participated in ride-and-drive experiences, and learned how the RCAC program fits into California’s broader climate and equity goals.

“This program is built to serve the communities that need it most,” said James Delgado, COO of Mobility Development Operations. “We’re making clean mobility something that’s not just talked about in the future, but used today—by real people, in real neighborhoods.”

A Milestone in Clean Transportation

The RCAC program leverages hydrogen fuel cell technology to offer a zero-emission alternative for everyday transportation needs. Designed with disadvantaged communities in mind, it empowers residents with an affordable mobility solution that supports public health and climate resilience.

“We’re building a transportation system that reflects our values: innovation, inclusion, and environmental responsibility,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “This program brings those values to life on our streets.”