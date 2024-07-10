Naked Man Dies After Struggle with Rialto Police; County Sheriff Launches Investigation

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is leading an investigation into the death of a man following a confrontation with Rialto Police early Saturday morning.

Around 12:11 a.m. on July 6, Rialto Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, was attempting to break down a door at the caller’s home. The caller noted that the man, known to them, was completely nude.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the man partially clothed, lying face down on the floor. The man was reportedly uncooperative and incoherent, groaning loudly at officers. Approximately two minutes into their attempt to detain him, the man experienced a medical emergency, lost consciousness, and stopped breathing.

Officers immediately initiated life-saving measures, including CPR, use of an automated external defibrillator, and administration of Naloxone. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 1:16 a.m.

In compliance with department protocols and state reporting requirements, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

General inquiries related to the arrest-related death can be directed to San Bernardino County Sheriff Detective Amy Bilbao at (909) 890-4904 or alibao@sbcsd.org. Inquiries related to the initial emergency call should be directed to Sergeant Richard Royce at (909) 841-0381 or RRoyce@RialtoPD.com.

All officers involved in the incident remain on duty as the investigation continues.

Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.