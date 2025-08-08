Real Journey Academies’ 95% Graduation Rate Prepares Inland Students for Business, Career or College with Experiential Learning

With a mission to equip every student for life beyond graduation, Real Journey Academies (RJA) are redefining public education across the Inland Empire—preparing students to start businesses, enter the workforce, or attend college with confidence and hands-on skills.

The Inland Empire-based charter school network reports 2024 graduation rates exceeding 95% at both of its high schools—well above California’s statewide average of 86.4%, according to the California Department of Education.

Entrepreneur High School – San Bernardino (2024) : 96.88% (93 of 96 seniors graduated)



: 96.88% (93 of 96 seniors graduated) Entrepreneur High School – Fontana (2024): 95.83% (115 of 120 seniors graduated)

“Our schools offer a truly personalized, one-on-one experience,” said Veronica Pacheco, director of school development. “We’re catching students who might fall through the cracks and giving them the tools to thrive—academically, professionally, and personally.”

A Future-Focused Model: Entrepreneurship + Career Training

Launched in 2009 in San Bernardino following a 2008 charter approval, Real Journey Academies now operate five tuition-free, WASC-accredited public charter schools: two high schools, one middle school, and two elementary schools in San Bernardino, Fontana, and Moreno Valley.

At the heart of RJA’s educational approach is their enhanced entrepreneurship model—known as the eModel—which includes:

EBalance – social-emotional learning and wellness



– social-emotional learning and wellness EKnowledge – rigorous academic curriculum



– rigorous academic curriculum EFuture – business, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial thinking



– business, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial thinking EBusiness – hands-on career and technical education (CTE) programs



“All students study entrepreneurship and business as their major throughout high school,” said Eddie Condes, school development specialist. “Then they pick up two additional ePathways—our specialized CTE tracks.”

ePathway options include:

Culinary Arts (with state-of-the-art kitchens, including a $1M culinary facility in Fontana)



(with state-of-the-art kitchens, including a $1M culinary facility in Fontana) Digital Video Production



Teacher Education



Cybersecurity & Networking



Product Design and Innovation



Students in the Digital Video Production pathway at Entrepreneur High School San Bernardino work in a professional green screen studio to develop on-camera and media skills.

Students gain industry certifications, work with professionals in their fields, and participate in internship and externship programs. RJA also hosts a biennial entrepreneurship expo where students pitch and launch real business ventures—some even continue operating them post-graduation.

“Our students aren’t just learning about business—they’re doing business,” said Stephan Canthal, marketing and media specialist. “We’ve had students start companies, and alumni return to share how those early lessons turned into real careers.”

Even RJA’s elementary students get in on the action. Through mock businesses, they learn how to price, sell, and calculate revenue—building financial literacy and math skills simultaneously. “Instead of just doing addition and subtraction, they’re learning how to run a lemonade stand or sell Legos,” said Pacheco.

College Access + Community Engagement

RJA doesn’t just prepare students for business—they also pave the way to higher education. A memorandum of understanding with UC Riverside guarantees qualifying students (3.5 GPA or higher) two years of tuition-free college. The district also partners with San Bernardino Valley College to offer dual-enrollment, helping students earn college credit before graduating high school.

The schools maintain rolling admissions year-round, and no waitlist currently exists. Students must reside within the local county—inter-district transfers do not apply.

Many families find RJA campuses particularly convenient. “Parents love that our schools are close in proximity,” said Pacheco. “It makes it easier to drop off multiple kids at different grade levels.”

Monthly family engagement events—including family literacy nights, dances, and pep rallies—are integral to RJA’s community-focused model. The network also provides a bilingual website with real-time translation into multiple languages, ensuring access for all families.

Safe, Supportive Learning Environments

Student wellness and safety are prioritized across all RJA campuses. The network employs on-site security, restorative practices, and access to mental health support through partnerships with local agencies. Staff are trained to address students’ social-emotional needs as part of RJA’s whole-child approach to education.

Founded by Alex Lucero, Jason Roberts, and Dr. Rosa Gonzalez, Real Journey Academies have always operated on the belief that students learn best when instruction is personalized, experiential, and connected to real-life goals.

“Our vision is simple,” said Pacheco. “We prepare students to lead—in business, in college, or in life.”