Rialto Approves $800K+ for Inclusive Playground Serving Children With Disabilities, Targeting 2026 Completion

Rialto is moving forward with the development of its first all-inclusive playground, a project designed to serve children with disabilities. More than $800,000 in funds were approved by the City Council on July 22 for an inclusive playground to be built at Rialto City Park, located at the corner of Sycamore and San Bernardino avenues.

“Inclusivity is something Rialto deserves,” said Mayor Joe Baca Sr. “We’re building a park where any kid with a disability can come and enjoy themselves.” Baca noted that the idea initially stemmed from local parents advocating for a play space similar to one in Rancho Cucamonga. “I went to go look at one in Rancho Cucamonga and said, why can’t we have one?” he said. “Parents in Rialto are concerned after seeing inclusive parks elsewhere.”

Baca specifically noted the need for amenities that serve children with autism, emphasizing the park’s importance to families throughout the community.

The project—anticipated to open in 2026—will include sensory-friendly playground equipment, a merry-go-round, monkey bars, and additional recreational space. “We’ve added pickleball and tennis courts recently at Rialto Community Park too,” Baca said.

According to the National Recreation and Park Association, only 3 in 10 playgrounds nationwide are inclusive to children with disabilities, despite 14% of U.S. public school students receiving special education services, based on U.S. Department of Education data. A 2023 systematic review published in Children and Youth Services Review found that the vast majority of U.S. playgrounds lack wheelchair accessibility, sensory features, or adequate accommodations for children with mobility or cognitive challenges.

“We’re improving Rialto and taking it to a higher level by providing the same kind of service that other cities have,” said Baca. “It’s about providing something for everyone in our city.”

The project is funded through a combination of general funds, community block grant dollars, and additional allocations from warehouse development community benefit agreements.

The Council’s vote came during its final July meeting, following internal approval from Baca and Councilmember Karla Perez, who both sit on the Community Development Block Grant Committee. “Karla and I sit on the community block grant, approved it, and then it came to the whole council for ratification,” Baca said.

As of August 5th, 2025, City staff are currently overseeing the bidding process to select a contractor and finalize a construction timeline.

“This is going to serve not just our residents but also school districts that want to bring students for exercise and play,” said Baca. “We’re proud to lead the way in the Inland Empire.”