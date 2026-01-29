Redlands High School Claims Third Consecutive San Bernardino County Mock Trial Title 

Redlands High School Team Blue has been named San Bernardino County Mock Trial champions. San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office co-hosted a final round of the competition at the San Bernardino Superior Court on Jan. 24. Twenty-four teams took part in the program, competing for the County title over as many as seven intense rounds from November through late January.

“This competition provides students with valuable opportunities to connect classroom learning with real-world civic engagement,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “We are incredibly proud to see our students participate in experiences like this, which help them build a stronger sense of responsibility and confidence in their role within their communities.”

More than 483 students participated in this year’s county competition. Students representing high schools across 16 districts were tasked with studying the hypothetical criminal case People v. Fromholz. Competing teams conducted in-depth legal research and developed strategic, persuasive arguments for trial. Students presented their cases before real judges, applying constitutional amendments and raising legal objections throughout the proceedings. Participants took on roles as attorneys, witnesses, defendants, bailiffs, and clerks, with guidance from local legal professionals who generously volunteered their time.

Members of the Mock Trial 2025-26 Redlands High School Team Blue:

Aakriti Maske

Alexander Volk

Anish Narang

Ansh Dwivedi

Darrell Huang

Elijah Riggins

Evan Miller

Jaden Cevallos

Leila Trembinski

Mani Momeni

Michael Flynn

Nolan Cobb

Sarah Moore

Sasha Dobey

Redlands High School Team Blue is now gearing up for the California Mock Trial Finals, where they will compete against teams from as many as 36 counties across the state from March 20–22, 2026. Rancho Cucamonga High School, from the Chaffey Joint Union High School District, secured second place in this year’s county competition.

To learn more about participating in next year’s San Bernardino County Mock Trial competition, please reach out to christy.biancullo@sbcss.net.