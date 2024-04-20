Redlands Police Arrest Moreno Valley Teen for Armed Robbery

Redlands Police arrested a 17-year-old Moreno Valley boy in connection with a robbery at Citrus Plaza in February.

On Feb. 11, RPD responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred outside the Barnes and Noble store at Citrus Plaza, 27460 W. Lugonia Ave. The victim told officers he was approached from behind by two males. One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s gold chain and tried to rip it off his neck. The victim tried to escape but gave up the necklace when the suspect indicated that he had a gun.

Redlands Police developed leads from surveillance video and witness statements and identified a juvenile suspect. On Thursday, April 18, detectives served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Alona Street in Moreno Valley. The teen suspect was arrested in possession of the stolen gold chain. Police also recovered ammunition during the search of the residence.

The suspect was arrested and booked in Juvenile Hall in San Bernardino.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Nick Koahou at nkoahou@redlandspolice.org or call Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681.