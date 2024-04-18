April 19, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild Gifts Teddy Bears to Children’s Hospital

1 min read
1 day ago Community News

Children's Hospital patient Luca Rojas Vazquez and her mother Alicia Vazquez Munoz participate in heartwarming Teddy Bear Event

The Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild teamed up with Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital to host the “Hugs Help Healing Teddy Bear Event” on Tuesday, April 16th. During the event, young patients were able to pick out their own Build-A-Bear and customize them with different outfits.

Child Life Specialists and members of the Desert Guild worked together to put together boxes containing teddy bears and outfits for patients who couldn’t leave their rooms, ensuring that every child could participate in the event.

Over the years, the Desert Guild has provided more than 3,500 teddy bears from Build-A-Bear Workshop to critically ill children at the hospital. These bears have become important companions for the children during their hospital stays, representing the healing power of comfort and care.

The Desert Guild received a grant from Helping Hands to fund the teddy bears. This ongoing effort demonstrates the community’s commitment to supporting the well-being of children facing health challenges, with additional support from the Big Horn Cares committee.

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Following Downtown Assault

1 day ago Community News
3 min read

San Bernardino City Unified Unveils Vision 2030 to Cultivate Pride and Purposeful Futures for All Students

1 day ago Community News
1 min read

Inland Empire History Day at the Santa Fe Depot Celebrates the 1918 Grand Opening of the San Bernardino Railroad

2 days ago Community News

You may have missed

1 min read

Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild Gifts Teddy Bears to Children’s Hospital

1 day ago Community News
1 min read

Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Following Downtown Assault

1 day ago Community News
3 min read

San Bernardino City Unified Unveils Vision 2030 to Cultivate Pride and Purposeful Futures for All Students

1 day ago Community News
A governor and a mayor at a press conference 2 min read

Governor Newsom and Mayor Tran Announce $4.6 Million of $192 Million in Grants to Address Homelessness in San Bernardino

1 day ago Manny Sandoval

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record