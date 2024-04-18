Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild Gifts Teddy Bears to Children’s Hospital

The Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild teamed up with Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital to host the “Hugs Help Healing Teddy Bear Event” on Tuesday, April 16th. During the event, young patients were able to pick out their own Build-A-Bear and customize them with different outfits.

Child Life Specialists and members of the Desert Guild worked together to put together boxes containing teddy bears and outfits for patients who couldn’t leave their rooms, ensuring that every child could participate in the event.

Over the years, the Desert Guild has provided more than 3,500 teddy bears from Build-A-Bear Workshop to critically ill children at the hospital. These bears have become important companions for the children during their hospital stays, representing the healing power of comfort and care.

The Desert Guild received a grant from Helping Hands to fund the teddy bears. This ongoing effort demonstrates the community’s commitment to supporting the well-being of children facing health challenges, with additional support from the Big Horn Cares committee.