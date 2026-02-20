Redlands USD Civics Day Puts 30+ Students in Mock Board Roles, Debating AI Policy, and 4-Day Weeks

More than 30 students from Citrus Valley High School, Redlands High School, Redlands East Valley High School and Orangewood High School participated in the annual Civics Day event with Redlands Unified School District on Feb. 5, 2026.

Students gained firsthand experience in district operations and learned the significance of active citizenship, local government and the democratic process. The initiative reflects RUSD’s Portrait of a Graduate: EMPOWER framework, particularly Effective Communication & Collaboration and Online Citizenship & Global Awareness, as students practiced civil discourse, explored diverse perspectives and strengthened their understanding of the role of civic leaders.

The day began with a guided tour of district facilities, including the Service Center Warehouse and the Child Nutrition Services (CNS) central kitchen. There, students sampled potential new school meal items, such as the much-loved California roll sushi bowl, and provided their feedback to CNS leadership.

High school students tour Child Nutrition Services central kitchen during Civics Day.

Next, participants gathered at the RUSD Boardroom to shadow district leaders, including the Board of Education and executive cabinet members. After learning about their assigned roles, students engaged in a mock board meeting, roleplaying their positions as either board or cabinet members, hearing public comments and debating topics such as a districtwide cell phone policy, dress code guidelines, a districtwide AI policy and a four-day school week.

“I got to be a part of Executive Cabinet, specifically as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services. It was really cool to see how much everything goes into making a decision that you make at the board meetings,” said Aubrey Schan, a Redlands East Valley High School senior and current RUSD Student Board Trustee.

Although she regularly participates in board meetings in her trustee role, Schan said the experience gave her a deeper appreciation for the layers of collaboration and consideration behind each agenda item.

Redlands High School student Lillian Peske bangs the gavel to call a mock school board meeting to order during Civics Day on Feb. 5, 2026.



“It’s not just the board voting … it’s also cabinet members putting their input on so many different aspects on what goes into one simple policy. There’s just so much going on that you don’t see, and that I got to appreciate today.”

Civics Day was organized in collaboration with the Optimist Club of Redlands. Apart from the RUSD centered portion, an additional 50 students also toured civic and civil service facilities in Redlands and Highland to learn about the broader network of community services.

The Optimist Club of Redlands provided lunch for all participants at the American Legion. The event gave students an idea of the complexities behind leadership decisions and highlighted the importance of civic engagement.

Students from Citrus Valley High School conduct a mock school board meeting in the Redlands Unified School District Boardroom.