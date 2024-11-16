Rialto City Council and Previti Group Cut Ribbon on Luxury Apartments with Rents from $2,225 to $3,125

Rialto City officials joined The Previti Group on Monday, November 4, for the ribbon cutting on a new 204-unit luxury apartment community, located along one of the most dynamic economic corridors in Southern California.

The Kingsley, at 550 E. Foothill Blvd., features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open floorplans, elegant kitchens and amenities such as a luxurious clubhouse, pool and spa, and dog park. Rental rates range from $2,225 to $3,125 per month.

It sits near the 210 and 10 Freeways in the heart of the Inland Empire, the fastest-growing geographic center in Southern California. With more than 100,000 residents and a vibrant business community, Rialto is one of the centerpieces of the region’s growth.

“We are pleased to see this modern, high-end housing community come to fruition. It speaks to a quality of living that makes Rialto a premier destination for individuals and families,” said Mayor Deborah Robertson.

In addition to convenient freeway and Metrolink access, the Kinglsey is located near a variety of retail centers, including Renaissance Marketplace and Rialto Village, as well as employment hubs featuring major companies such as Amazon, Target and Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the City of Rialto in offering new luxury housing options for one of the most robust regions in the country. As a company, our energy is focused on building high-quality housing along with commercial and industrial projects that will ultimately bring more jobs and greater economic opportunities to the region,” said Previti Group Founder Jimmy Previti.