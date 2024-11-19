Professional Boxer Finds Purpose After Early Retirement by Donating 1,000 Turkeys to Families in Rialto

Retired professional boxer Darious Harris has traded his gloves for goodwill, transforming his unexpected early retirement into a mission of community impact. As the Founder and CEO of Never Stop Grinding Impact, Harris is leading efforts to bring vital resources to Rialto residents, starting with a massive turkey giveaway just in time for Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Harris and his team will host their annual Turkey Drive at the Rialto City Clerk’s Office, distributing 1,000 turkeys—nearly 20,000 pounds—along with full bags of groceries. The event, supported by sponsors including Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, IEHP, Healthy Rialto, and Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., will operate on a walk-up basis. Harris emphasized the importance of making these resources accessible locally.

“Normally, residents have to leave Rialto to find these type of resources,” Harris said. “Our goal is to bring those resources right to our city.”

Feeding Families, Building Hope

Harris’ work doesn’t end with turkeys. The day after the Turkey Drive, on Nov. 21, Never Stop Grinding Impact will host a food and diaper distribution event at 2474 West Casa Grande Dr. The drive-through event will provide over 30,000 pounds of fresh produce—ranging from lettuce and cucumbers to cantaloupes and tomatoes—and more than 40,000 diapers in sizes 1-6 and pull-ups for toddlers.

Registration is encouraged to gauge diaper sizes but is not required. Volunteers are needed to assist with bagging and distribution, and Harris is calling on the community to help.

The impact of these events is deeply felt by residents. A San Bernardino mother, who received support from Harris’ team, shared how it changed her life. “This organization is the biggest help that has ever provided me with assistance. The diapers fit my kids perfectly. The fruits and vegetables they gave me were so juicy and lasted nearly three weeks,” she said. Returning the following month, she gifted Harris and his volunteers goody bags in gratitude, explaining how their aid carried her through a financially difficult time.

From the Ring to the Community: A Champion’s New Purpose

Harris’ journey to community leadership began after a career-ending injury in 2019. Following a detached retina that required emergency surgery, the boxer was forced to retire early, leaving the ring with both a win and a greater calling.

“I was supposed to be a champion in the ring, but now I feel like I’m the people’s champion,” Harris said. “This is where I’m supposed to be, and I get the same feeling doing this as I did when I was boxing.”

Reflecting on his injury, Harris shared how the experience reshaped his life.

“If I hadn’t been injured, all these people we’ve been able to help might not have received the resources they needed,” he said. “Purposes are always evolving, and I know I’m walking in mine now.”

NSG Impact CEO and Founder Darious Harris loading a box of produce into a vehicle at a monthly Food and Diaper Drive in May 2024. The organization’s Food and Diaper Drives are held the third Thursday of every month.

Looking Ahead: A Call for Toy Donations and Volunteers

Never Stop Grinding Impact is preparing for its annual toy drive on Wednesday, Dec. 18, also at the Rialto City Clerk’s Office. Initially aiming to provide 2,000 toys, Harris and his team have raised their goal to 3,500 toys to meet the needs of the 3,000 children already registered.

“We’re in need of toys and monetary donations to make this possible,” Harris said, noting how the community’s generosity can make a difference during the holiday season.

Volunteers are also needed for both the food and toy drives to assist with preparation, distribution, and cleanup.

To support these efforts or learn more, visit neverstopgrindingimpact.org.

“We’re not just giving out food, diapers, or toys,” Harris said. “We’re giving people hope, showing them they’re not alone, and reminding them that Rialto is a city that cares.”