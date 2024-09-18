Colton Youth Council Relaunches with High School Leaders at the Helm

Five standout students from Colton High School have been selected as members of the newly reestablished Colton Youth Council, a program designed to develop leadership skills and civic engagement among young residents. The Youth Council, originally founded in 2016, was revived last week after being dormant due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new council members include seniors Genesis Rodela Uriarte, Sienna Fernandez, Elizabeth Hernandez, Sebastian Tabares, and Kaeley Diaz. Each of the students has a proven track record of academic excellence and leadership within their school programs.

The goal of the Colton Youth Council is to provide leadership training and offer lessons in Colton history and civic service to students who have shown potential as future community leaders. “This is a wonderful opportunity for these students,” said Brenda Uriarte, mother of council member Genesis, who attended the public meeting on September 4.

Genesis, appointed as the council’s chair due to her role as the Youth Commissioner on the Colton Parks and Recreation Commission, successfully led the meeting’s agenda. The session featured a welcome, a pledge of allegiance, a report on the Parks and Recreation Commission, a schedule of guest speakers, and a presentation by Dr. Luis González, a retired Colton High School teacher who spearheaded the Youth Council’s creation.

“We’re off to a good start,” said Youth Council Member Sebastian Tabares, reflecting the optimism of the group.

The Youth Council plans to meet monthly, with the next session scheduled for the first Wednesday of October. Upcoming meetings will feature guest speakers, including the city manager, police chief, and community services director. Through these sessions, students will gain insights from local leaders and have opportunities to volunteer in the community.

The City of Colton is eager to see the continued growth of the program and the impact these student leaders will have on the city’s future.