Rialto High senior Steven Gaytan sworn in as new RUSD student member

After accepting the oath of office from RUSD Board of Education President Edgar Montes, Gaytan took his seat at the front of the room, alongside the Board of Education, officially cementing his place as the new student representative on the Board of Education for the school year. Gaytan will be expected to attend the bi-monthly Wednesday evening meetings with the Board of Education. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. at the Dr. John R. Kazalunas Education Center, located at 182 East Walnut Avenue in Rialto.

“I just want to thank everyone for helping me to gain this position,” Gaytan stated at the meeting. “I’m excited to represent the underrepresented in the Rialto Unified School District, and also to be representing the entire (RUSD) student body.”

Gaytan is 17 years old. He is the middle child of Jose Hector and Lydia Gaytan of Colton. He previously attended RUSD’s Dr. Ernest Garcia Elementary School and William G. Jehue Middle School. The new student member has three siblings: one older sister, Jessica, who graduated from Rialto High School, and two brothers: Anthony and Kevin who attend Jehue Middle School.

After taking the oath of office, Gaytan happily posed for pictures alongside his family, Rialto High School staff, including his Principal Dr. Caroline Sweeney and Associate Student Body (ASB) teacher/director Lauren Erickson and his fellow ASB classmate who attended to support him.

Edgar Montes (right), Rialto Unified School District Board of Education President, swears in Steven Gaytan, a Rialto High School senior, as the new Student Member during the September 7 Board of Education Meeting. Gaytan, 17, is the middle child of Jose Hector and Lydia Gaytan of Colton. He plans to pursue a career path in nursing.

“Steven is a true asset to Rialto High School. He has the voice of the students in his ear and really wants the best for all his classmates,” Rialto High School Principal Sweeney said. “We can’t wait to see what he accomplishes this year and in the future. It’s another proud moment for the Knights.”

Student Members are selected through an extensive interview process and serve a term of one school year. The student member is able to vote on some agenda items and offer a student perspective to the Board of Education as he or she represents all students in the District. As the Associated Student Body (ASB) President at Rialto High School, Gaytan is already well versed in leadership.

As the five members of the RUSD Board of Education made their comments during the meeting, they took time to ask Gaytan questions about his life and goals. They learned he has a passion for nursing and plans to major in the field.

“Nursing has been a thing that I’ve aspired to be a part of ever since I was little. It’s just been my calling,” Gaytan stated confidently.

“It’s a good calling; answer it,” replied RUSD Board Vice President Stephanie E. Lewis, expressing her pride that Gaytan plans to enter the same career that she works in — nursing.

The Board of Education (after RUSD Board Member Joseph W. Martinez, asked about his pet) also learned that Gaytan loves his dog, “Hershey,” a female German Shepherd mix. “She’s my pride and joy,” Gaytan beamed. “My life revolves around her.”

In school, some of his favorite classes are journalism and medical assistance. He calls Kevin Robert, his freshman English teacher, his favorite teacher.

“He was engaging and funny. He is definitely one of my favorite teachers,” Gaytan said, speaking highly of Robert.

Outside of school life, Gaytan enjoys hiking and bike riding and holds a part-time job at Starbucks.

Gaytan follows Julian Hunter, a Milor High School graduate who served as Student Member during the 2021-2022 school year, in the position. The four high schools rotate student members each year, and the process is led by the District’s Superintendent and the Communication/Media and Education Service areas. At the end of Gaytan’s term, he will walk up front with the Board of Education for the high school graduations and attend key District events.