The Discover Highland 5K and 10K Run is October 8th, competitive and noncompetitive runners are encouraged to participate

Runners and even walkers, get ready because the Discover Highland 5K and 10K run is coming to Highland with high energy on Saturday, October 8th.

The dog-friendly run/walk begins at 8 AM, and participants will trek around East Highlands Ranch.

“We’re using Pacific Coast Timing again this year, so all participants will receive a bib to track their times, which is perfect for competitive runners. Also, local non-profit Girls on the Run will be leading a stretching exercise, and we’re going to have a state-of-the-art sound system in place to get everyone riled up and excited for the run,” said Highland Area Chamber of Commerce President and Race Director Gail Shelton.

The run will begin at Arroyo Verde Elementary, head north on Church Street, then travel east on Baseline Road, south on Weaver Street, and west on Greenspot Road.

“Another exciting element added to this year’s run is a dog competition. To kick off the month of Halloween, we’re asking all participants who own a dog to bring out their furry friends to enter them into our costume contest. Pet Empire and Supplies will give the winner a gift,” continued Shelton.

Monies raised at the run will be donated to The Unforgettables Foundation, a local Inland Empire non-profit that helps underprivileged families pay for the costs of a child’s burial.

“This is such a great event for Inland Empire businesses, non-profits, and agencies to be a part of as it’s benefiting The Unforgettables Foundation and our chamber, to coordinate more events that benefit small businesses in our community,” Shelton said.

The Highland Area Chamber of Commerce accepts event sponsors until Monday, September 19th. Sponsorships are $250 and provide benefits like two runner entries, name and logo on t-shirts, a social media mention, a swag bag insert, and acknowledgment in email blasts.

“Thank you to San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the City of Highland, Bear Springs Hotel, Brightwater Senior Living, County Supervisor Dawn Rowe, and the San Bernardino Sheriffs Athletic Federation for helping make the Discover Highland run a success again this year,” concluded Shelton.

First, second, and third place, 5K and 10K runners will be awarded; in separate categories for men and women.

To register for the run, visit highlandchamber.org/events.