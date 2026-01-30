Rialto PD’s Real-Time Crime Center Gets $1.03M Boost as Drone-First Responder Program Nears Launch

Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-33) announced that he secured $1,031,000 in community project funding for the City of Rialto’s Police Station Technology, Safety and Equipment Project on Jan. 29th.

This grant funding will improve public safety and security by allowing the Rialto Police Department to develop a Real-Time Crime Center and Dispatch Center to better respond to incidents, purchase essential surveillance technology and strengthen the department’s cybersecurity.

The new federal funding arrives as Rialto also expands its broader tech-policing buildout. On Nov. 25, 2025, the Rialto City Council approved a nine-year, $14.3 million contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc., formerly TASER International, expanding the police department’s surveillance, software, and AI-driven technology through the company’s Officer Safety Plan 10 (OSP 10). The AI agreement was adopted as part of a 2025-26 budget amendment allowing the city to lock in contract pricing, service continuity and reduce administrative costs. Even so, the expansion of AI-assisted policing and surveillance tools prompted privacy and data governance concerns.

Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott thanking Rep. Aguilar for garnering public safety funds for Rialto.

“It is crucial that our law enforcement is equipped with the tools they need to do their jobs so they can keep residents safe,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “That’s why I am so proud that I secured over $1 million in funding for the hardworking men and women of the Rialto Police Department who protect our community every day. This project will improve public safety and reduce crime by allowing the Rialto Police Department to develop a Real-Time Crime Center and Dispatch Center to more effectively monitor and respond to incidents. I’ll continue to fight for more resources that help make life better and safer for Inland Empire families.”

“With Congressman Aguilar’s support, the Rialto Police Department will have the tools to respond faster and keep our community safer,” said Mayor Joe Baca, City of Rialto. “The new Real-Time Crime Center is a major step forward in protecting our residents and giving our officers the technology they need.”

“I’d like to express my appreciation to Congressman Aguilar for supporting this investment in the Rialto Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center,” said Mark Kling, Chief of Police, Rialto Police Department. “This funding will help to establish Rialto as the premier police agency in the County and help keep our community safe well into the future.”

In January 2026, Rep. Aguilar helped pass the Commerce, Justice, Science, Energy and Water Development, and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act of 2026, which included $7.4 million in federal community project funding grants for seven projects in California’s 33rd Congressional District.