Rialto Unified Swears In Milor Senior Audrey Gonzalez as 2025–26 Student Board Member

The Rialto Unified School District Board of Education recently welcomed a new student voice, proudly swearing in John D. Milor High School senior Audrey Gonzalez as the 2025–2026 Student Member.

Gonzalez, who previously attended Simpson Elementary, Rialto Middle School, and Rialto High School before transferring to Milor, said she is eager to represent her peers and bring her creativity and perspective to the Board. She addressed the audience during the Sept. 24 Board of Education meeting following her oath of office.

“I want to first and foremost say thank you to everyone, from the Board of Education to District leaders and Milor High School staff, for letting me be here,” Gonzalez said. “I am truly grateful to have you guys accept me and let me be who I am as a person. Thank you for supporting me today.”

As the Student Member, Gonzalez will represent the voice of students across RUSD, providing insights and a student perspective on District decisions throughout her one-year term. She also serves in the District Student Advisory Committee (DSAC), where she helps amplify the voices of student leaders from every middle and high school.

Milor High School senior Audrey Gonzalez poses with the Rialto Unified School District Board of Education, Interim Superintendent Dr. Judy White, Milor High Assistant Principal Keira Kingdom, and her parents, Rosette and Jessie Gonzalez, following her swearing-in as the 2025–2026 Student Board Member.

Board of Education President Dr. Stephanie Lewis and Vice President Joseph Martinez joined together to administer the oath of office, officially marking the start of Gonzalez’s leadership role. The Board then welcomed her with a gift basket as they cheered on the new Student Member.

“Miss Gonzalez, during your interview, your light shone and your future glowed,” Dr. Lewis said. “You shared that this wasn’t a last-minute decision — you’ve had your eye on this role for years. That preparation speaks to the leader you already are. The responsibility of carrying not only your own voice but also the voices of your fellow students is powerful, and we know you’ll represent them well.”

Her parents, Rosette and Jessie Gonzalez, joined her for the ceremony. Audrey’s father, a Rialto High School graduate, highlighted the family’s long ties to the District. Audrey thanked her family, including siblings Aidan, Savannah, and Noah, for their love and support as she shared her comments from the dias for the first time.

Milor High School Principal Dr. Kyla Griffin praised Gonzalez as a passionate advocate for student voices.

“When ASB announced the opportunity to apply for Student Member, Audrey did not hesitate,” Griffin said in written remarks. “She immediately submitted her application and quickly secured glowing letters of recommendation that spoke to her character and leadership. Audrey has a genuine passion for broadening the lens of student advocacy, ensuring that all voices are heard.”

Milor High School senior Audrey Gonzalez takes her seat at the Rialto Unified School District Board of Education as the 2025–2026 Student Board Member. Gonzalez, who is active in the District Student Advisory Committee (DSAC), plans to represent the voices of students across the District, bringing her creativity, leadership, and passion for student advocacy to the Board.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Judy White echoed those sentiments and recounted meeting Gonzalez and her family during a lunch with District leaders in the days leading up to the ceremony.

“Audrey, we are proud of you and the leadership you’ve already shown. On behalf of the District, congratulations,” said Dr. White. “We know you will represent your peers with wisdom, strength, and grace.”

Gonzalez follows Eisenhower High School graduate Ivan Manzo, who served as the Student Member during the 2024-2025 school year.

Gonzalez, who says she “flourishes” in math, plans to pursue a law degree and hopes one day to own and operate her own tattoo shop. Outside of academics, she enjoys drawing, riding BMX, and playing guitar.

As part of her duties, Gonzalez will introduce DSAC student representatives during Board meetings, attend key District events, and conclude her term by walking alongside the Board of Education at RUSD’s high school graduation ceremonies in June 2026.