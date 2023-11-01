Rialto Unified’s FREE Dia de los Muertos Celebration Returns Today, Nov. 2nd

It’s that time of the year when the Rialto Unified School District, in a vibrant burst of color and tradition, comes together to honor loved ones, celebrate life, and share the rich tapestry of cultural heritage. The much-awaited District’s Dia de los Muertos celebration is back on November 2, and it’s set to be even more spectacular this year.

The RUSD community is ready to celebrate this cherished tradition from 5 to 8 p.m. on November 2. The Cesar Chavez/Dolores Huerta Center for Education, located at 324 N. Palm Ave. in Rialto, will once again be the stage for this joyous and heartwarming celebration.

Held annually since 2019, the event has been a resounding success, attended by large crowds each year who marvel at the ofrendas (altars), enjoy dancing, listen to calaveritas (poem readings), and admire the catrinas (painted faces) and more. Savory food will be available for purchase and this year’s celebration will also include a workshop for students to create their own papel picado, which are are traditional Mexican a traditional Mexican decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of paper.

Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” traces its origins back to Mexico, a tradition dating nearly 3,000 years. The celebration, typically taking place on November 1 and 2, is a vibrant and joyous occasion where family and friends come together to remember and celebrate the lives of those who have passed.

As many volunteers come together to make the event happen, and with thousands in attendance, the community’s enthusiasm for these celebrations is undeniable. The event has featured captivating student performances and traditional dancing by the Danza Azteca group. Each year RUSD schools and support sites take the opportunity to construct stunning ofrendas, each a masterpiece of bright oranges, yellows, purples, and pinks. These ofrendas serve as offerings for the spirits and pay homage to the dead.

With the unwavering support of the RUSD Board of Education and the guidance of Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila, exceptional programs, events, and celebrations have enriched the lives of RUSD students, families, and staff.

As November 2 approaches, the RUSD invites the community to be part of this annual cultural celebration that brings the community together. It’s a time to remember, rejoice, and revel in the beauty of our shared cultural heritage.