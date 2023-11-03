CAPSBC’s 2023 Gala Raises Over $80K, Hails Clarke Family’s Rebirth and Connie Leyva’s Aid in Securing Millions in Funding

On a starlit October 27 evening, the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) hosted its 2023 ‘Jewels of Compassion: United in Community Action’ Gala, drawing nearly 300 guests to the Doubletree by Hilton Ontario Airport and successfully raising over $80,000. The annual event, which celebrated victories in the fight against poverty, was marked by poignant stories of transformation and resilience.

Former Senator Connie Leyva, recognized as the evening’s Legislative Advocate Awardee, played a significant role in these victories. She was instrumental in securing $1,000,000 in state budget funding in 2021, ensuring the continuity of CAPSBC’s mission to help people and change lives. Her advocacy and dedicated service to San Bernardino County residents were at the forefront of the night’s accolades.

Never Stop Grinding Impact Founder/CEO Darious Harris, Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson, Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren, and Rialto City Clerk Barbara McGee.

“We were honored to celebrate with almost 300 esteemed guests,” said CAPSBC CEO Patricia Nickols-Butler. “The celebration was a testament to the power of resilience and the unwavering spirit of community.”

Pastor Jessica Alexander (left) onstage with CAPSBC CEO Patricia Nickols Butler, accepting the Venny H. Newman Humanitarian Award on Oct. 27, 2023.

One of the evening’s most moving highlights was the story of Justin and Sharmeise Clarke, recipients of the Spirit of Hope Achievement Award. Through CAPSBC’s support, the Clarkes overcame significant personal challenges, restored their marriage, and regained custody of their children. Justin, now employed, is a leader in The Way Recovery, teaching the Holy Warriors 1 Class. Sharmeise, having reclaimed her life, is a full-time volunteer and ministry leader at The Way World Outreach, where she helps feed people experiencing homelessness weekly. Their journey from despair to steadfast pillars in their community encapsulates the Gala’s theme of united action and compassion.

Following the Clarke family’s story, Pastor Jessica Alexander was honored with the Venny H. Newman Humanitarian Award. As an advocate for the homeless and Chair of the Interagency Council on Homelessness, Pastor Alexander’s work through Operation Grace and beyond has shaped a better future for countless individuals across San Bernardino County.

The event was also a moment of recognition for the Gala’s generous supporters, including Inland Empire Community News, which proudly served as an Opal Sponsor for the occasion. Other awardees of the night included The Way World Outreach, known for its substantial community impact, and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), a local healthcare service provider deeply involved in community welfare.

IECN Co-owner Manny Sandoval, San Bernardino City Councilmember Kimberly Calvin, and IECN Co-owner Denise Berver at the conclusion of the Gala.

“It was an honor and a privilege to share the evening with individuals whose lives have been positively changed by CAPSBC,” commented Thomas Rice, CAPSBC Board Chair. The event was also dedicated to the community members who have benefited from CAPSBC’s 58 years of service.

San Bernardino City Councilmember for Ward 6, Kimberly Calvin, shared her gratitude for the opportunity to serve with Patricia Nickols-Butler. Her reflections on her time with CAPSBC underscored the organization’s profound impact on her life and those she has helped secure housing for over the years.

The Gala featured not only the opportunity to support a noble cause but also an evening filled with entertainment, including a live band and a silent auction. It spotlighted CAPSBC’s unyielding commitment to its strategic mission of empowering residents toward economic stability, especially during times marked by the pandemic, high inflation, and escalating needs for housing and food security.

In the spirit of community action, the ‘Jewels of Compassion’ Gala not only celebrated past and present accomplishments but also set a luminous precedent for continued collaboration and support in San Bernardino County, shining brightly as a beacon of hope and change.

Former Senator, now KVCR General Manager Connie Leyva accepting the Legislative Advocate Award for securing $1 million in state funding for CAPSBC programming in 2022.