Rialto Woman Killed in Suspected DUI Crash; Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene

A 33-year-old woman was killed in a high-speed crash on Feb. 21 in Rialto, and the driver, who fled the scene, has been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, authorities said.

The Rialto Police Department received reports of the single-vehicle collision at 8:17 p.m. near Merrill Avenue and Cactus Avenue. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a white 2021 Ford Mustang wrecked in the westbound lanes after striking multiple trees.

The passenger, Rachel Martin, 33, of Rialto, sustained life-threatening injuries. Rialto Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Martin was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m., police said.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Joshua Cardenas, also of Rialto, suffered only minor injuries and fled the scene. Witnesses identified Cardenas, leading to his apprehension and arrest.

Investigators say Cardenas was traveling over 85 mph eastbound on Merrill Avenue when he lost control crossing Cactus Avenue. Authorities believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Cardenas was booked into San Bernardino County jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated (Penal Code 191.5(a)), with bail set at $100,000.

The Rialto Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is leading the case. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025 or submit anonymous tips through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, referencing case #932502122.