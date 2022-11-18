Royal Gents Association and Chamber Deliver Food Boxes

On Thursday and Friday, November 17 and 18, the Royal Gents Association of Colton partnered with the Colton Chamber of Commerce, to prepare and deliver Thanksgiving food boxes to families representing seven local elementary schools.

Most of the preparation work was done on Thursday when nine members of these two organizations met at the Colton Chamber of Commerce to prepare the food boxes. According to Charles Flores, Chairman of the Royal Gents Association, all of the food came from donations. Such contributors included Aristrong Foundation, Stater Bros, La Bodega, Am/PM, Tres Coronas Trucking Company, Faith-Hope-Change Foundations, and the Royal Gents Association.

“This is a great event,” said Chamber Director Christina Gaitan, who went on to elaborate, “all of these boxes will go to families in need of help during Thanksgiving.” The families were selected by each principal of the seven different elementary schools – Lincoln, Birney, Wilson, Rogers, Grant, McKinley, and Lewis.

“All of the Royal Gent members who helped are from Colton,” said Charles Flores, who continued, “We were formed in 1965, and are dedicated to serving the Community of Colton.” Chantelle Martinez, Miss Colton, also participated in this event and helped on Friday delivering the boxes to the families. “I had a great time and glad to help the community,’ she exclaimed.

Every year the Royal Gents organize this event, and from the discussions around the Chamber, this organization is often involved in the community with other activities such as sponsoring teams, providing Christmas hats for the Colton High Marching Band, and helping out with various youth programs and other community organizations. The Thanksgiving food box program is a good example of their collaboration with other organizations. “We help each other out,” says Rudy Garcia, one of the Royal Gent members.

This was a very successful event as 70 boxes were prepared and 70 families receive this assistance. Congratulations are in order for the members of the Royal Gents Association and the Colton Chamber of Commerce for organizing this two-day event. For more information about Royal Gents Association contact Charles Flores @ chasvada53@gmail.com or Christina Gaitan at the Chamber of Commerce @ 909-699-3326

