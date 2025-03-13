March 14, 2025

Three Shot in Colton in Broad Daylight; Shooter Still at Large

16 hours ago Manny Sandoval

Colton police officers investigate the scene of a daytime shooting in the 1400 block of Veterans Way on March 11, 2025.

Authorities are investigating an attempted homicide after three people were shot Tuesday evening in Colton.

At 5:59 p.m. on March 11, Colton Police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1400 block of Veterans Way. Upon arrival, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers administered life-saving aid until Colton Fire Department paramedics took over.

Two victims were transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. A third individual, also wounded in the shooting, later arrived at the same hospital seeking treatment.

On March 13th, Colton Police PIO Michael Sandoval said, “The victims are in stable condition. There have been no arrests. The Detectives are working the investigation and asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.”

The Colton Police Department’s Detective Division has taken over the case. Investigators urge anyone with information to contact Sergeant Shawn McFarland at (909) 370-5000 or via email at smcfarland@coltonca.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.

