RUSD Business Services, Superior Grocers Team up to Offer Free Backpack to Bemis, Kelley, & Dollahan Elementary Students

Bemis, Kelley, and Dollahan Elementary Schools in the Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) kicked off the 2024-2025 school year with a heartwarming event: the annual backpack giveaway.

The 2024-2025 school year opened August 5, and students at these schools were treated to the special surprise in the first week as they selected their very own backpack from a wide range of choices. The excitement was palpable as students waded through the rows of backpacks in search of the perfect one. Students at Bemis and Kelley Elementary Schools selected their backpacks on August 6, followed by Dollahan Elementary School on August 7.

This initiative, organized by the RUSD Fiscal Services team under the Business Services umbrella and now in its eighth year, has provided thousands of students with new backpacks stuffed with essential school supplies, ensuring they are well-prepared and excited for the year ahead.

The annual giveaway is made possible thanks to the generosity of donations from local businesses. This year Southwest Office Supplies and Superior Grocers generously donated to provide more than 2,000 students with backpacks to start the year. Their combined efforts ensured that students at the selected schools began the year prepared and excited.

“This year, thanks to the generous donations from supporters like Superior Grocers, we were able to provide more than 2,000 students with new backpacks and essential supplies,” Nicole Albiso, RUSD Lead Fiscal Services Agent stated. “This has made a significant difference in these students’ lives, helping them start the school year with confidence and the tools they need to succeed. Thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

The backpack distribution event was a lively affair. Students beamed as they navigated through a colorful array of backpacks. Once they picked their perfect backpack, the excitement continued as they discovered it was filled with supplies such as notebooks, pencils, rulers, and erasers.

Teachers, principals, support staff, and various RUSD Business Services staff, including Warehouse, Maintenance and Operations, Nutrition, and Risk Management Services, collaborated with Fiscal Services to assist in the distribution. RUSD Acting Superintendent Dr. Edward D’Souza was joined at the distribution by Dr. Rhea McIver Gibbs, RUSD Lead Strategic Agent, Dr. Patricia Chavez, RUSD Lead Innovation Agent, Diane Romo, Lead Business Services Agent, and many district administrators who also supported the efforts.

Look at those backpacks! A young student at Bemis Elementary School eagerly scopes the hundreds of backpacks available during the backpack giveaway on August 6. The Rialto Unified School District held its annual backpack giveaway, supplying free backpacks and school supplies to more than 2,000 students, thanks to generous donations from Southwest Office Supplies and Superior Grocers.

“The excitement and joy in the students’ eyes really stuck with me,” Bemis Elementary School Principal Dr. Monte Stewart said. “The students were so surprised to see the supplies as they opened their backpacks. Bemis Elementary School is very appreciative of all the donors who are participating and graciously supplying all our students with backpacks. Words can not express my admiration for all they are doing for our children. Thank you to Superior Grocers, our District, Business, Fiscal Services, and all who supported organizing this event.”

The backpack drive has grown significantly since its inception when Fiscal Services provided just 50 backpacks in its first year. Today, it continues to expand, driven by the unwavering support of donors and the dedication of RUSD staff who work diligently over the summer to bring joy to students at the start of the school year.

“I am happy and excited that all our students will have a backpack and supplies that they need to access the curriculum,” Kelley Elementary School Principal Aldo Velasco said. “This kind gesture is meaningful to our students and families and I am thankful to Southwest Office Supplies and Superior Grocers for being our partners in equity.”

As the new school year begins, the backpack drive stands as a testament to the power of community and the importance of ensuring every student has the resources they need to succeed.