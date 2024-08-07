August 8, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Colton Joint Unified Kicks Off School Year with Sunny Skies and High Spirits on August 5

1 min read
1 day ago Community News

All Photos by Eric Perez: CJUSD Superintendent Dr. Frank Miranda encouraging students on their first day back to school at Sycamore Hills Elementary.

  • The Ruth O. Harris Middle School “Bulldogs” before the bell rings.
  • Woodrow Wilson Elementary teachers and staff snap a quick photo before class begins on August 5, 2024.
  • Superintendent Dr. Miranda shaking a student’s hand, welcoming them back to school.
Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

RUSD Business Services, Superior Grocers Team up to Offer Free Backpack to Bemis, Kelley, & Dollahan Elementary Students

1 day ago Community News
2 min read

Teamsters Local 1932 Secures Historic First Contract for Rialto Mid-Management Employees

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

Inland Empire Summit Tackles Social Equity Amid Homelessness Concerns and Rumors of LA Olympics Cleanup

2 days ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

3 min read

RUSD Business Services, Superior Grocers Team up to Offer Free Backpack to Bemis, Kelley, & Dollahan Elementary Students

1 day ago Community News
1 min read

Colton Joint Unified Kicks Off School Year with Sunny Skies and High Spirits on August 5

1 day ago Community News
2 min read

Teamsters Local 1932 Secures Historic First Contract for Rialto Mid-Management Employees

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

Inland Empire Summit Tackles Social Equity Amid Homelessness Concerns and Rumors of LA Olympics Cleanup

2 days ago Manny Sandoval

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record