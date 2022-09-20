SBVC’s Institute of Media Arts hosts filmmaker conference with iconic That 70’s Show Editor Michael Karlich

On Saturday, September 17th, the Institute of Media Arts (IMA) held its Inland Empire 48 Hour Film Project Filmmaker Conference, which provided filmmakers from across the region with the tools, resources and confidence they need to turn their filmmaker dreams into a reality.

San Bernardino Valley College’s Institute of Media Arts is affiliated with the college’s Film, Television, and Media department (FTVM), which provides students and the public a path to cinema, television, and all multimedia platforms via filmmaking projects, tools and resources, internships, and jobs.

The conference held four different panels, which featured experienced 48 Hour Film project participants who have been awarded for their short films, Inland Empire Film Services, and That 70’s Show Editor Michael Karlich.

A group of proud women filmmakers posing for a photo in between the panels.

“The one thing about Netflix and any of these streaming services is that when you were on the network, you knew your ratings. Netflix is freaking geniuses because it will not disclose anything. You have no clue if you are a blockbuster hit; they will not tell you,” said Karlich.

“Think about it, if I’m an actor and I know that I have Netflix over a barrel and we’re their best show in many years, you can say double my salary, or I’m not going to do it. But Netflix will not divulge anything,” Continued Karlich.

During his panel discussion with Director of IMA Lucas Cuny, he shared his career journey and gave some simple but practical advice.

“Hard work never gets old and hard work rarely gets unnoticed. It’s not necessary to know exactly what you want to do when you’re first starting the business because there are many avenues to making a living in it. But know that everyone knows everyone, so work hard,” concluded karlich.

Inland Empire 48-Hour Film Project Producer Kevin Lyons also reminded attendees of the forthcoming Audition Event on Saturday, September 24th.

“I want to remind everyone that we’re hosting an Audition Event for the Inland Empire 48-Hour Film Project here at San Bernardino Valley College in MC-142 next Saturday, September 24th. This is a great opportunity for you to scout for actors, audition to star in a short film, network and even join a team,” said Lyons.

To learn more about IMA, visit https://bit.ly/3Sntmam.

To learn more about the Inland Empire 48-Hour Film Project and its Audition Event, visit 48hourfilm.com/en/inland-empire-ca.