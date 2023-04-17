San Bernardino and Riverside County Artists Are Eligible to Tap Into $3.8 Million by Creative Corps Inland SoCal, Apply Now

The deadline to apply for a grant ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 is May 1, 2023.

Creative Corps Inland SoCal, a state-funded project of the California Arts Council (CAC) with regional arts organizations from Inland Southern California, announced and opened a request for proposals (RFP) to fund individual artists and community-based organizations to employ artists in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

The goal is to strengthen and further the creative workforce in and across Inland Southern California and to promote artist-driven projects that aim to spark social change on key issues identified by CAC.

$3.8 million dollars will be made available, with grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 given directly to artists and community-based organizations to fund creative initiatives and projects that address the most pressing issues in the region, including public health and pandemic recovery, water and energy conservation, disaster preparedness and recovery, voter and civic participation, and social justice and community engagement.

Individual artists and art-driven organizations are eligible to apply for a grant through May 1, 2023.

The Creative Corps Inland SoCal has already hosted multiple listening sessions throughout February across Riverside and San Bernardino Counties to inform community members and receive feedback from potential participants on ways to ensure the regranting process is equitable, inclusive, and transparent. Residents voiced their thoughts on the regranting program and provided area-specific examples of the key social issues identified in the grant that are currently facing the region. All community insights have been incorporated into the grant program guidelines and process.

“Listening to the voices of artists, people of color, tribal communities, and those that are most impacted by health and environmental issues are critical to properly inform our approach and process. We are not simply funding art projects. This is a pilot program for workforce development through the arts in the region. This program will have a lasting impact on how we view art and how we fund and promote creative projects across Inland SoCal.” Jennifer Kane, Executive Director of Arts Connection – The Arts Council of San Bernardino County.

Technical assistance programs, listed on the application, will be available to artists and applicants at no cost, through community mentors and workshops. Deadline to apply is set for May 1, 2023.

Apply to the regranting program or learn more about the Creative Corps here.