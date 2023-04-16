The Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California (CCFSC) held its annual Quarter-Rama paddle fundraiser on Friday, April 17, at Riverside City Hall on the beautiful Mayor’s Patio.

The event brought together hundreds of community members to raise funds for families struggling with the financial hardships that accompany childhood cancer treatment.

Executive Director Stephanie Avila emphasized the importance of this fundraiser, saying, “We serve 800 families in Southern California and have served nearly 3,000 families since we were founded in 1981. Events like Quarter-Rama are crucial for providing food, housing, transportation assistance, and other essential resources to those in need during this tumultuous time.”

Denise Sandoval, a Highland resident who lost her child Sonny to leukemia in 2003, echoed Avila’s sentiment, adding, “Participating in the Quarter-Rama not only brings joy and laughter but also serves as a critical reminder of the support children and families need during their journey through treatment.”

Photo Manny Sandoval: Participants raising their paddle bidding on coveted items such as a two-night stay in Laughlin at the Edgewater, family four pack of tickets to Aquarium of the Pacific, and 148 other items.

According to a 2019 study by the American Cancer Society, families with a child undergoing cancer treatment can face an average of $833 per month in out-of-pocket expenses. These costs often lead to financial strain, with one parent frequently needing to quit work to care for their child.

Childhood Cancer Foundation Board of Director President Peter Brierty praised the Quarter-Rama fundraiser, stating, “This event is one of the most efficient in the Inland Empire and the nation. It’s inspiring to see the courage these kids and families display, and the funds raised go directly toward meeting their critical needs.”

Over 150 prizes were bid on during the paddle fundraiser, and a dozen vendors were present, with food served to all attendees. The money raised will benefit families in need, providing them with grocery vouchers, gas vouchers, transport assistance, clothing, and other vital resources.

The CCFSC is always seeking volunteers and Champions for Hope. For more information or to get involved, visit ccfsocal.org/champion. The organization’s next event, Taste For Life, a wine-tasting event, will be held on September 9, 2023, at Kimberly Crest House and Gardens in Redlands, CA.