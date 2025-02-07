San Bernardino Councilmember Theodore Sanchez Faces Recall Over Misrepresentation and Inaction

A recall effort led by The People of San Bernardino targeting Ward 1 City Councilmember Theodore Sanchez is gaining traction, with organizers citing misrepresentation, inaction, and obstruction of legislation as primary reasons for his removal. The campaign has already surpassed the initial signature requirement and is preparing for the next steps toward a special election.

“We have all the signatures we need and exceeded the amount,” said Arthur Anderson, executive director of The People of San Bernardino. “We needed 60 signatures, and we have over 100.”

Sanchez, first elected in November 2018, is currently serving his second term, representing a ward of approximately 20,000 residents. However, he secured re-election in 2022 with fewer than 1,000 votes, a statistic that recall proponents say reflects a lack of genuine community support.

“He keeps getting elected because of the fliers voters receive in the mail,” Anderson said. “Nine out of ten doors I knocked on signed the recall petition. When I meet with business leaders and community coalitions, they tell the same story—Sanchez doesn’t respond, and when he does, it’s just to talk, with no action.”

For Anderson, the recall effort stems from a larger issue: who Sanchez is truly serving in office.

“The only people who have positive views of him are the ones funding his campaign,” Anderson claims.

Concerns Over Business Neglect and Political Ties

Residents and business owners in Ward 1 have expressed frustration over unaddressed issues, such as inadequate street lighting and neglected parks along Mt. Vernon Avenue.

“They would reach out to him, and nothing was done,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t until David Friedman, co-owner of Realicore Real Estate and our group started organizing that he finally began to respond.”

Despite Sanchez’s City of San Bernardino biography stating he is “accountable and accessible to the community,” Anderson claims otherwise.

“The recall is about misrepresentation and obstruction of legislation,” Anderson said. “He was once active, but after the Valdivia incidents that he was tied into, he pulled back.”

Sanchez’s political ties to former Mayor John Valdivia have been a point of contention for recall proponents.

“I think it started from the beginning—his political power came from [former Mayor] John Valdivia and [Councilmember] Juan Figueroa,” Anderson said. “They grew up in this political arena together. When Valdivia gained political power, he brought in his friends. Their strategy is promising everything and delivering nothing.”

Anderson pointed to San Bernardino’s cannabis policy and corruption scandals as examples of Sanchez’s shifting political stance.

“I remember pushing for Measures W and X, and those three—Valdivia, Figueroa, and Sanchez—were taking cash donations,” Anderson said. “And when Valdivia fell from grace, Sanchez acted like none of that happened.”

Anderson says he personally met with Sanchez to discuss cannabis business regulations and community involvement, but found his position inconsistent.

Local Business Owners Speak Out

Sanchez’s alleged inaction has also drawn criticism from local business owners, who say they have lost trust in his leadership.

“We’re not going to sit back. We’re going to organize and demand that what we want as a community is being carried out,” said BJ Sims, a resident, business owner in Ward 1, and pastor who is a vocal member of the coalition.

Sims highlighted persistent issues such as poor street lighting and rampant vandalism in downtown San Bernardino, particularly near his business, The City Center SB, which has been targeted by multiple break-ins.

“Sanchez is not showing up for what matters in the community,” Sims said. “We’ve been sitting here without street lights and experiencing break-ins non-stop, and he hasn’t been here once — that’s a lack of concern.”

“As business owners, we don’t even consider calling Sanchez for assistance anymore because he never shows support for us in the area,” Sims added.

Steps in the Recall Process

The recall effort follows a structured legal process before a special election can be scheduled:

Gather Initial Signatures – Recall organizers must collect an initial number of valid voter signatures to initiate the process. For Sanchez, 60 signatures were required, and organizers submitted over 100.

– Recall organizers must collect an initial number of valid voter signatures to initiate the process. For Sanchez, 60 signatures were required, and organizers submitted over 100.

City Clerk Review – Once signatures are submitted, the San Bernardino City Clerk has 10 days to review and approve the petition.

– Once signatures are submitted, the San Bernardino City Clerk has 10 days to review and approve the petition.

Official Recall Notice – If approved, Sanchez will be formally served with the recall notice and given one week to respond.

– If approved, Sanchez will be formally served with the recall notice and given one week to respond.

Gather Additional Signatures – Organizers must then collect approximately 897 additional signatures from registered voters in Ward 1 to qualify the recall for the ballot.

– Organizers must then collect approximately 897 additional signatures from registered voters in Ward 1 to qualify the recall for the ballot.

Verification Process – The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters will verify the collected signatures to ensure they meet the legal threshold.

– The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters will verify the collected signatures to ensure they meet the legal threshold.

Election Date Set – If the required number of signatures is verified, a recall election will be scheduled, allowing voters to decide whether Sanchez should be removed from office.

– If the required number of signatures is verified, a recall election will be scheduled, allowing voters to decide whether Sanchez should be removed from office.

Ballot Vote – Voters will cast ballots on whether Sanchez should be recalled. If a majority votes “Yes,” Sanchez will be removed from office.

Growing Movement for Change

The recall effort is set to escalate in March 2025, when organizers will begin gathering 897 signatures to qualify the recall for the ballot. Meanwhile, a similar campaign against Councilmember Fred Shorett is expected to begin soon.

Anderson expects resistance.

“There’s been talk that Sanchez and the council have enough influence to convince the city clerk not to process the paperwork,” he said. “But we’re prepared to file an injunction and hire legal counsel if necessary.”

Sanchez, whose current term ends in 2026, previously defended his record, telling Inland Empire Community News in September 2024:

“During my time in office, the City of San Bernardino has exited bankruptcy and achieved financial stability. Tens of millions of dollars have been invested in the city’s aging infrastructure, and more police officers patrol our streets than at any other time in the past twelve years.”

While acknowledging room for improvement, Sanchez added:

“I admit, I should do more to communicate the work that is being done, and I will work towards improving that communication.”

Residents interested in supporting the recall can visit peopleofsanbernardino.com to sign up as petition gatherers or neighborhood representatives.