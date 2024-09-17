San Bernardino Residents Launch Recall Efforts Against Councilmen Sanchez and Mayor Pro Tem Shorett

A coalition known as The People of San Bernardino has initiated recall efforts against City Councilmen Ted Sanchez (Ward 1) and Fred Shorett (Ward 4), citing frustrations over public safety, infrastructure issues, and a lack of engagement with the community. The movement highlights longstanding concerns about leadership accountability and responsiveness in San Bernardino, as residents demand more direct involvement from their elected officials.

Resident, business owner, and pastor BJ Sims, a vocal member of the coalition, expressed his frustration with Councilman Sanchez. “We’re not going to sit back. We’re going to organize and demand that what we want as a community is being carried out,” Sims said. He pointed to years of a lack of street lighting and ongoing vandalism in downtown San Bernardino as examples of Sanchez’s neglect. “Sanchez is not showing up for what matters in the community. We’ve been sitting here without street lights and experiencing break-ins non-stop, and he hasn’t been here once — that’s a lack of concern.”

The City Center SB, owned by Sims, has experienced multiple incidents of vandalism, including break-ins on August 16 and August 23, 2024, resulting in property damage and theft. Sims remarked, “As business owners, we don’t even consider calling Sanchez for assistance because he never shows support for us in the area.”

In response to the mounting criticism, Councilman Sanchez defended his record. “This recall effort is being pushed by out-of-town business owners who aren’t getting their way,” Sanchez said. “During my time in office, the City of San Bernardino has exited bankruptcy and achieved financial stability. Tens of millions of dollars have been invested in the city’s aging infrastructure, and more police officers patrol our streets than at any other time in the past twelve years.” While acknowledging that more could be done, Sanchez added, “I admit, I should do more to communicate the work that is being done, and I will work towards improving that communication.”

Other residents have expressed similar dissatisfaction, particularly with Councilman Shorett, who has served since 2009. Georgia, a fourth ward resident and animal advocate, who asked for her last name to remain anonymous, said, “I’ve been going to council meetings for a year and a half. I have had an issue on my property that Shorett never responded to, and our city is heading back into bankruptcy. I don’t believe we’re being fiscally responsible.” She also noted a lack of communication, adding, “I feel ignored at council meetings. When I speak at the podium, I feel like I don’t exist. As a homeowner and taxpayer, I need to know the council is connected to the community.”

Councilman Theodore Sanchez making an appearance at SBPD’s Small Business Watch Meeting on September 10th, amidst the recall efforts.

A public safety and human relations commissioner also criticized Sanchez’s lack of engagement, noting that he has yet to attend committee meetings. “Leaders often take the route of ‘I know more than the community,’ but we want to see innovations, not just managing the status quo,” the commissioner said.

Councilman Shorett has not yet responded to the recall efforts. A request for comment was sent to him on September 10, but no reply has been received.

The recall initiative, led by The People of San Bernardino, underscores growing dissatisfaction with local leadership. As San Bernardino continues to face challenges related to public safety, infrastructure, and financial stability, the coalition is pushing for a change in leadership and greater accountability from those in office.