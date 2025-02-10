Redlands Man Arrested for Murder in 2022 Fentanyl Overdose Death of 18-Year-Old

A 24-year-old Redlands man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 5th, 2025 on suspicion of murder in connection with the 2022 overdose death of an 18-year-old man, police said.

Redlands Police took David De La Cruz into custody at a business in Beaumont following a warrant issued Jan. 31. He was booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and is being held on $1 million bail.

The investigation began on Jan. 16, 2022, when Redlands Police and Redlands Fire Department paramedics responded to a residence in the 900 block of Ohio Street. Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old David Arreguin unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Redlands Police Department Special Enforcement Team determined Arreguin’s death was drug-induced based on evidence at the scene. De La Cruz was later identified as the individual suspected of supplying Arreguin with fentanyl.

In October 2022, investigators interviewed De La Cruz regarding Arreguin’s death. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, and the case was forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Redlands Chief of Police Rachel Tolber commended the investigative work that led to the arrest.

“We know that overdoses from fentanyl and other drugs cause destruction in our community and immeasurable pain and heartache to the friends and family of those whose lives are lost,” Tolber said. “I’m proud of our investigators for the work they’ve done and grateful for the partnership we have with the District Attorney in continuing to collaborate on this case to provide justice and some measure of closure to Mr. Arreguin’s loved ones.”

San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said his office believes the evidence supports the charge of murder.

“Our office remains committed to thoroughly reviewing fentanyl overdose deaths, and in this case, we believe we have enough evidence to support the charge of murder beyond reasonable doubt,” Anderson said. “We thank Redlands Police for their investigative efforts and apprehension of the defendant.”

Anyone with information regarding the case or other criminal activity is asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1. Non-emergency crimes may be reported online at www.cityofredlands.org/report-crime. Suspicious activity and tips can also be submitted through the City of Redlands 311 mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices.