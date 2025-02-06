Pregnant Woman Killed in Riverside Hit-and-Run; Suspect Arrested for Murder and Sex Crimes

Late Sunday night, February 2, 2025, at 11:45 PM, Riverside Police Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run traffic collision in the 1500 block of Gregg Place, located in the University neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers discovered a pregnant female who had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. She suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. The medical staff delivered her baby, who remains in critical condition.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in Moreno Valley and took the driver into custody.

Detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Unit responded to the scene, assisted by the Forensics Unit and Traffic Detectives from the Major Accident Investigation Team. The Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office also assisted, and the victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

Investigators determined that the suspect, 19-year-old Isaac BlackhorseGarcia of Moreno Valley, had been in a sexual relationship with the victim’s teenage sister. When he dropped the sister off at home, family members approached his vehicle. BlackhorseGarcia then sped away, striking the victim with his car.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on charges of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death, and unlawful sex with a minor. He is being held without bail.

Detectives believe there may be other minors whom Isaac Blackhorse Garcia contacted and sexually abused. Anyone with information about this murder investigation, or who may have been victimized by the suspect, is urged to contact Detective Stanley Hua at (951) 353-7135 or SHua@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Nic Cantino at (951) 353-7104 or NCantino@RiversideCA.gov.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app provides a secure “Send a Message” feature for sharing information. The app is available for download on both APPLE and ANDROID devices.