Free Health Services for All at IEHP & Quakes’ Grand Slam Health Jam: Dental & Vision Screenings, Vaccinations, & More

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes are partnering to strike out roadblocks to vibrant health by co-hosting two health and wellness events during the 2024 baseball season.

The Grand Slam Health Jam is intended to open a pathway to better health by bringing social and care services directly to the community from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 21, and Aug. 11, at LoanMart Field, 8408 Rochester Ave., Rancho Cucamonga. Services will include dental screenings, fluoride treatments and vaccinations, plus access to local organizations and nonprofits like Foothill Family Shelter, GeriSmiles Mobile Dental Hygiene Practice and the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.

Admission is free.

“The event allows us to bring our mission, vision and values to life by reaching out to members in a vibrant, community-focused setting,” said Laura Acosta, IEHP’s director of community partnerships and engagement. “Our aim is to make health care accessible and enjoyable by showing our commitment to your well-being.”

For the Quakes, it’s an opportunity for a double play: teamwork and dream work.

“This partnership is a reflection of the Quakes’ and IEHP’s mutual commitment to inspiring the community for nearly 30 years,” said Grant Riddle, executive vice president of the Quakes. “For the team, that also includes inspiring fans and their families across the Inland Empire to stay healthy.”

IEHP’s headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga is just minutes away from LoanMart Field, a natural progression for what both organizations hope to be a long-standing relationship.

In addition, both IEHP and the Quakes will provide free ballgame tickets at each Grand Slam Health Jam to guests who visit at least two participating vendor booths. The giveaway will only be available during the events on July 21 and Aug. 11 and game vouchers are valid for the game following each Health Jam.