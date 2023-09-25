September 26, 2023

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

San Bernardino County Leaders Unveil New Animal Care Center Sign in Bloomington

2 min read
12 hours ago Community News

From L to R: Assembly Majority Leader Emeritus Eloise Gómez Reyes, Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., San Bernardino County CEO Luther Snoke, and San Bernardino County Department of Public Health Director Joshua Dugas

San Bernardino County leaders on Wednesday unveiled a “coming soon” sign for a new state-of-the-art Animal Care Center in Bloomington.

The 61,000-square-foot shelter and care facility will offer top-level onsite veterinary care, dedicated dog and cat enrichment areas, and spacious kennels for pets as they await their forever homes.

“This is a huge win for the County of San Bernardino,” said County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., whose Fifth District includes Bloomington. “We’re excited to bring this countywide service to the Bloomington community, addressing a need we’ve recognized for some time now. The new Animal Care Center is our pledge to a safer and more loving environment for every animal in our care. It’s a step forward, ensuring countless animals find the care they deserve in a modernized setting. As families look to adopt, they’ll find their perfect match here. I want to express my deep gratitude to Assembly Majority Leader Emeritus Eloise Gómez Reyes, the Board of Supervisors and our dedicated county staff for their unwavering commitment and hard work.”

San Bernardino County currently offers animal care services at the Devore and Big Bear animal shelters. Since the beginning of this year, over 4,200 dogs and cats were taken into the Devore Animal Shelter.

“We have outgrown our Devore shelter and we are in desperate need of more space,” said San Bernardino County Chief Executive Officer Luther Snoke. “With the new facility, we are going to double our capacity.”

The project cost estimate is $45 million, which includes the demolition of existing obsolete facilities and construction of the new building. Completion is expected in spring 2026.

“Our new Animal Care Center will not only offer the opportunity to provide services to our animals and residents, but it will also offer the opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships with our community and build new ones,” said Joshua Dugas, director of the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, which oversees County Animal Care.

For more information about animals available for adoption in San Bernardino County’s Big Bear and Devore shelters, please visit animalcare.sbcounty.gov/pets or call (800) 472-5609. To make a donation to assist animals at the shelter, click here.

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

San Bernardino County Receives Unprecedented $2 Million Grant from Assemblymember Reyes for Mental Health Facility Upgrades

9 hours ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

Never Stop Grinding Impact Steps Up with Free Walker Distribution for Seniors in Rialto and Across the IE

11 hours ago Manny Sandoval
A government building in San Bernardino 2 min read

San Bernardino City Council Approves $5.7M for Aggressive Downtown Economic Development,  Elevating Small Businesses & Safety

13 hours ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

2 min read

San Bernardino County Receives Unprecedented $2 Million Grant from Assemblymember Reyes for Mental Health Facility Upgrades

9 hours ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

Never Stop Grinding Impact Steps Up with Free Walker Distribution for Seniors in Rialto and Across the IE

11 hours ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

San Bernardino County Leaders Unveil New Animal Care Center Sign in Bloomington

12 hours ago Community News
A government building in San Bernardino 2 min read

San Bernardino City Council Approves $5.7M for Aggressive Downtown Economic Development,  Elevating Small Businesses & Safety

13 hours ago Manny Sandoval

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record