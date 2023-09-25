Never Stop Grinding Impact Steps Up with Free Walker Distribution for Seniors in Rialto and Across the IE

During a time where many seniors are going without mobility aids due to prohibitive costs, Arrowhead United Way and Never Stop Grinding Impact distributed much-needed walkers and more at the Grace Vargas Senior Center on September 25.

Grace Vargas Senior Center Member Maricela Ferguson and NSG Impact Founder Darious Harris posing for a photo at the request of Maricela.

According to a report from the California Department of Aging, a significant number of seniors in the state live on fixed incomes, making it challenging to afford essential items like walkers, bedside commodes, and crutches. The cost of these aids can range from $50 to $300, a price tag that is often out of reach for many.

About two dozen seniors, aware of the value and importance of these items, eagerly lined up at 11:30 AM. One senior recipient, reflecting the sentiments of many, remarked, “This is such an amazing deal. What a Godsend, especially since so many seniors try to walk by themselves and end up falling.”

Darious Harris, Founder and CEO of Never Stop Grinding Impact, was hands-on throughout the event. Assisting with the distribution, Harris, with a pallet jack, unloaded boxes, disposed of pallets, and loaded items into vehicles. His mother’s involvement in handling registration and the assortment of goods made the event a family-driven mission.

“Today we are giving back to our seniors. I’ve done plenty of free dental and vision events here at Grace Vargas Senior Center and I thought it was important to come back and provide essential mobility items to our seniors,” said Harris.

A senior center member expressing how this giveaway is a Godsend to the community.

Harris, a Rialto native, emphasized the significance of community support. “It’s such a blessing to give back to the seniors, especially in the city that I come from. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, thank you to Inland Empire Community News and everyone who supports our movement. We are never going to stop grinding and will always make an impact,” he concluded.

Other items given away with the standing and sitting wheelchairs included commodes and crutches.

This event underscored the pressing needs of the senior community in the Inland Empire and the broader state of California. With the rising costs of essential items, initiatives like these, supported by organizations like Arrowhead United Way and Never Stop Grinding Impact, are not just acts of charity but essential lifelines for seniors striving for independence and dignity.