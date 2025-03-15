San Bernardino County Sending Two Spelling Bee Champions to the Scripps National Spelling Bee

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) was proud to crown two students as 2025 San Bernardino County Spelling Bee Champions following the intense linguistic competition held at San Bernardino Valley College on Mar. 12. Fifth grade student, Angeline Wang, and seventh grade student, Hannah Kuo, were named champions after going more than 12 rounds with their fellow competitors.

More than two dozen students from throughout the County, participated in the fifth annual county spelling bee competition, representing a diverse array of school districts and charter schools.

“We are incredibly proud of every participant who showcased their exceptional spelling skills on stage,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “Hosting this annual event is an honor as it serves not only as an educational competition but also as a celebration of language, a confidence booster, and a foundation for lifelong learning.”

Angeline, a student at Caryn Elementary School in the Etiwanda School District, solidified her position as county spelling bee champion after correctly spelling the word, “babushka.”

Hannah was named the County spelling bee co-champion after successfully spelling the word “bacciferous.”

The champions will now prepare to compete on the national stage where they will represent San Bernardino County during the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

Angeline expressed gratitude towards her teacher, Mr. Pilawski, for helping her prepare for the competition. In addition to spelling, the fifth-grader says she also enjoys reading and math.

“My favorite subject is history, and I play soccer and the piano. I love to spend my free time baking treats, and I also enjoy dog sitting. I want to thank my parents for the support they’ve given me in preparation for the Spelling Bee,” said Hannah.

Participating school districts in this year’s spelling bee included Adelanto Elementary SD, Apple Valley Unified SD, Central SD, Etiwanda SD, Ontario-Montclair SD, San Bernardino City Unified SD, Upland Unified SD as well as Granite Mountain Charter School.

The San Bernardino County Spelling Bee not only celebrates academic achievement but also fosters a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship among participants.