San Bernardino County Deputy Killed in Victorville Crash While Responding to Pursuit

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was killed Monday morning in a crash while responding to assist in a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

The collision occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Seneca and El Evado roads, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said the deputy was driving a patrol SUV when it collided with another vehicle, causing extensive damage and knocking down live electrical wires.

The deputy, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been disclosed.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station confirmed that the deputy was en route to assist in an active pursuit of a stolen vehicle when the crash occurred. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is leading the inquiry into the cause of the collision.

Authorities have closed Seneca and El Evado roads for the remainder of the day while investigators process the scene and clear debris.

The San Bernardino Police Officers Association expressed condolences following the deputy’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a San Bernardino County deputy,” the association said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends, and the entire agency during this difficult time. They made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community, and their bravery will never be forgotten.”

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.