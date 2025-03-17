Time for Change Foundation Opens Fourth Emergency Shelter in San Bernardino with Support from Taraji P. Henson

Another door to stability and success has opened. Time for Change Foundation unveiled its fourth emergency shelter, expanding its life-changing services for individuals and families in need.

The grand opening, held March 15, brought together community leaders, including Mayor Helen Tran and 7th Ward Councilwoman Dr. Treasure Ortiz, to celebrate the milestone in the fight against homelessness.

“This isn’t just about housing — it’s about restoring dignity, rebuilding lives and creating opportunities for lasting change,” said Vanessa Perez, executive director of Time for Change Foundation. “With this new shelter, we are opening more than doors; we are opening possibilities.”

The event held special significance as it coincided with Dr. Kim Carter-Tillman’s 32nd sobriety anniversary — a full-circle moment for the foundation’s founder, whose journey from adversity to advocacy has inspired others to rebuild their lives.

Time for Change Foundation’s newly opened emergency shelter provides safe, stable housing for families in need, marking a significant step in the fight against homelessness in San Bernardino.

For more than two decades, Time for Change Foundation has worked to transform lives, offering more than just shelter — it provides hope, stability and a pathway to self-sufficiency. To date, the organization has served more than 4,800 individuals and reunited 325 children with their mothers from foster care.

Tran praised the organization’s commitment, saying, “This new shelter is more than just a house — it’s a lifeline. It represents compassion, resilience and the dedication of this organization to uplifting those who need it most.”

Award-winning actress and mental health advocate Taraji P. Henson contributed to the effort by donating essential furnishings to help transform the shelter into a warm and welcoming home for its residents.

With the addition of the new shelter, Time for Change Foundation continues to expand its programs, addressing the root causes of homelessness through job readiness, financial literacy and mental health support.