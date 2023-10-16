Rialto Adult School Recognized as a Model Program by CAEP

Rialto Adult School (RAS) has earned a momentous achievement. The school recently learned it is receiving the distinguished honor of being named a “Model Program” by the California Adult Education Program (CAEP) organization.

This acknowledgment highlights the school’s dedication to advancing adult education and providing transformative opportunities to learners. RAS’s recognition will be celebrated during the prestigious CAEP Summit 2023, scheduled to take place from October 24 to 26 at the iconic Universal Studios in California.

Under the leadership of Principal Kimberly Watson and Assistant Principal Monica Garcia, RAS achieved a significant milestone by earning full accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) in March 2023. With a current enrollment of 867 students, this accreditation stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment and remarkable success in providing equitable educational opportunities.

Watson expressed her surprise and honor at receiving this prestigious recognition, especially considering RAS was competing against junior colleges and other programs. Despite the tough competition, RAS emerged as one of roughly two dozen programs in California to be awarded the coveted “Model Program” distinction. In recent years, RAS has made significant strides, increasing both its enrollment and the number of teachers, in addition to investing in new technology to benefit students.

Watson shared her excitement, stating, “It’s an unbelievable achievement for Rialto Adult School. What an accomplishment for the school, the community, our students, and the entire program. It feels amazing to be recognized and to demonstrate that what we are doing works. We are committed to expanding and improving our offerings from here on out. Words can’t begin to express how happy and overjoyed I am to know that every day, we are helping adult learners achieve their goals. I am all about education, and I’m thrilled that we can provide such a valuable service to our community.”

It’s worth noting that classes at RAS are provided free of charge to all students.

One of the school’s students, Martha Ramirez, is enrolled in the English as a Second Language (ESL) Intermediate II class. She expressed her enthusiasm for learning, saying, “I love studying here because I want to learn more about the English language. It’s important for me to be able to communicate with other people when I go to stores or around the community. I like learning at Rialto Adult School, and I want to learn more and more every day.”

Maria Cano, another student, echoed similar sentiments and emphasized the positive impact of teachers like Zelma John, an ESL teacher at RAS.

“The school is very nice, and I am happy here because I have a nice teacher,” Cano shared. “We learn more and more every day. Rialto Adult School has provided me with an opportunity to learn.”

This recognition at the CAEP Summit not only celebrates RAS’s achievements but also underscores its alignment with the state’s adult education priorities. The CAEP Summit remains a crucial event for adult educators in California, providing a platform for sharing innovative ideas and collaborative efforts to address the unique needs of adult learners. This recognition serves as a reminder of the remarkable achievements that can be accomplished through dedication and commitment to empowering learners in the adult education sector.

The RAS offers a wide variety of opportunities for students looking to advance their education. Students enrolling in the General Education Development (GED) and diploma classes can register all year long and begin classes after testing.

RAS also offers classes to help English learners build language skills as well as computer classes where students can build their computer knowledge. There are also programs for adults to explore the fields of culinary arts or pharmacy technician. With the first semester currently underway, RAS will begin enrolling students for the second semester on November 14. The second semester begins on January 9, 2024.

The Rialto Adult School is open Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visit RAS at 324 N. Palm Ave., building G-1 in Rialto, or call (909) 879-6010 to start the process. It’s simple and registration forms can be completed and turned in on the same day. Interested students can also click here for more information.