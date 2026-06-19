San Bernardino Fire Station 227 Breaks Ground to Replace 60-Year-Old Facility

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District broke ground today on the new Fire Station 227, joined by local, state, and tribal leaders. The new 10,764 square foot facility will replace the current station built over 60 years ago.

Backed by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and a funding partnership with Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, the new station will sit at 180 West 38th Street and will be the second of multiple new or rebuilt fire stations in the City of San Bernardino.

“Today’s groundbreaking is not only about a new building,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “It is about strengthening our fire protection system, improving service to residents, and investing in the future safety of San Bernardino County.”

Fifth District Supervisor and Board Vice Chair Joe Baca, Jr. echoed that sentiment and noted the project’s significance for the region’s long-term emergency response capabilities. “Every resident deserves to feel safe in their home, their neighborhood, and their community,” Baca said. “This new station helps us deliver on that promise.”

San Bernardino County Fire assumed fire, rescue, and emergency medical services for the City of San Bernardino nearly 10 years ago, on July 3, 2016. The new facility will carry a Type I Paramedic Fire Engine, a brush engine, and a future squad, giving crews additional tools to respond quickly and effectively.

A project rendering for Fire Station 227 stands at the 38th Street construction site, highlighting the planned public safety investment in San Bernardino’s Arrowhead neighborhood.

San Bernardino Councilman Mario Flores, Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz, Mayor Helen Tran, County Supervisors Dawn Rowe and Joe Baca Jr., and Councilman Fred Shorett joined fire officials for the Fire Station 227 groundbreaking, marking a shared investment in public safety infrastructure.

“Improving response times means lives saved, property protected, and a community that knows help is on the way,” said San Bernardino County Fire Assistant Chief Gary Jager. “The new Station 227 will be more than a fire station. It will serve as a positive focal point for the Arrowhead neighborhood, a symbol of what’s possible when county, city, and community partners invest together. We’re grateful to the Board of Supervisors for their continued support of the fire district and for making projects like this possible.”

The project also relies on land the San Bernardino City Unified School District made available. Terry Comnick, Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations of the San Bernardino City Unified School District, represented the district at the event and spoke on behalf of Superintendent Mauricio Arellano. San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran and Seventh Ward Council Member Dr. Ortiz also spoke and highlighted the city’s continued support for County Fire infrastructure, equipment, and training.

Fire Chief Keith Alexander of the San Manuel Fire Department and representatives from Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation joined the celebration and recognized the partnership that made the project possible.

San Bernardino County Fire looks forward to continuing this partnership with the City of San Bernardino, the San Bernardino City Unified School District, and Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation as Fire Station 227 moves toward completion. The project will bring faster response times and a stronger public safety presence to the Arrowhead neighborhood for years to come.