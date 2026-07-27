San Bernardino Symphony Opens Youth Orchestra Audition

The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra announced upcoming auditions for its youth orchestra programs for the 2026 season.

Music director Anthony Parnther started the dual-ensemble program a year ago, which features both flagship Youth Orchestra and the newer Overture Orchestra for middle school students. The program includes intensive rehearsals, professional mentorship from SBSO musicians, and acclaimed public performances, according to the symphony.

“We are exceptionally proud of our Inland Empire youth,” Lucy Lewis, director of the program and Orchestral Studies as CSU San Bernardino said. “Having completed our first full year of operating two youth orchestras, we have seen firsthand how this creative space challenges and inspires motivated young musicians to the highest standards of music-making and professionalism. We are excited to welcome returning and new talent into this nurturing environment.”

The San Bernardino Symphony’s dual youth orchestra program offers students professional mentorship, intensive rehearsals, and performance opportunities throughout the season. Photo by San Bernardino Symphony Association

Placement in the San Bernardino Symphony Youth Orchestra programs will be determined by upcoming auditions to be held Aug. 19-31 and Sept. 2, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Audition signs are required at least 24 hours in advance and must be completed online through the symphony’s website.

“Watching our younger students blossom over this past year has been an absolute joy,” Susan Barnes, leader of the Overture Orchestra said. “The Overture Orchestra provides the vital musical stepping stones these musicians need, fostering teamwork, confidence, and a lifelong love for orchestral music. We cannot wait to welcome a new cohort of young players into our musical family.

Auditions are open to students ranging from ages 11 to 18 from the Inland Empire, Coachella Valley, and surrounding areas. For a full list of instruments students may audition with, see Sanbernardinosymphony.org.

According to the symphony, auditioners must prepare:

A two-to-three-octave scale (according to instrument range) and arpeggio in the key of the student’s choosing.

One solo piece or excerpt that best represents their current playing level. (Music from the student’s school ensemble may be used if necessary.)

Sight-reading (to be provided during the live audition).

Following auditions, accepted students will attend a mandatory orientation Sept. 13, 2-5 p.m. Weekly rehearsals for both orchestras will take place on Sundays, with the first rehearsal occurring Sept. 20. The Youth Orchestra rehearses from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and the Overture Orchestra rehearses from 3-4:30 p.m. A complete schedule of rehearsals for the year can be found here.

“We are honored to continue nurturing the next generation of orchestral musicians in San Bernardino,” Lewis said. “We hope you will join us—if not on the stage, then in the audience at our upcoming 2026 and 2027 concerts.”

For more information, contact SBSYO@sanbernardinosymphony.org.