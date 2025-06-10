Travis Barker Drums With FoHi Band, Receives Key to City at Fontana Days Run

What began as a community tradition in 1955 became a milestone in city pride on Saturday, June 7. Blink-182 drummer and Fontana native Travis Barker returned home for the annual Fontana Days Run — and left with a street in his name, a key to the city, and a renewed connection with the youth and community that shaped him.

Thousands gathered in downtown Fontana for the race and post-run festivities. Barker, who graduated from Fontana High School in 1993, was joined by his wife Kourtney Kardashian as fans — runners and non-runners alike — swarmed the event grounds. The biggest surprise came when Barker took the stage to play two of Blink-182’s biggest hits, All the Small Things and The Rock Show, alongside Fontana High School’s marching band.

“The music program at FoHi saved me. It gave me direction, focus and purpose,” Barker said. “Because of that, I have always wanted to give back to this city. People ask me how I got successful, and my answer is always discipline and hard work. To everyone out there, you can do it too.”

Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren formally called Barker to the stage to announce that the city would be presenting him with a key to the city. “Travis, join me at the podium,” she said. “I want Rialto and Rancho to call me later and ask me what all that noise is.”

Warren and San Bernardino County Second District Supervisor Jesse Armendáriz also proclaimed June 7 as Travis Barker Day in the City of Fontana.

“Travis is using his platform to break musical boundaries and advocate for health, mindfulness, and mental wellness,” Warren said. “Through his dedication to fitness, recovery, and resilience…Travis represents the best of Fontana. I’m proud to know that he has never, ever forgotten where he came from.”

Travis Barker points to the newly unveiled “Travis Barker Way” street sign during a ceremony at the Fontana Days Run on June 7, 2025, as Fontana High School band members and hundreds of fans look on.

The Fontana Days Run, known nationally as one of the fastest half marathons in the country due to its 2,125-foot elevation drop, welcomed more than 2,000 additional attendees after the city announced Barker’s involvement just three days prior. According to Deputy City Manager Phillip Burum, the event swelled with support and admiration for Barker and Kardashian.

“There was a tremendous amount of community support — several thousand people came out to show love for Travis and to be close to Kourtney,” Burum said. “Travis and his family were thrilled and appreciative.”

Though Fontana Police Department increased its presence to ensure Barker’s safety, the drummer himself opted to run casually among the crowd, blending in with little fanfare during the race.

“Fontana PD really showed up for Barker,” Burum added. “But Travis is so laid-back — he just blended right into the crowd during the run. That’s the kind of person he is.”

The most unforgettable moment came when Barker joined Fontana High School’s student musicians on stage for a live drum performance that left fans — and students — in awe.

“The two students who got to play next to him were jumping out of their skin,” Burum said. “The band conductor was giddy and so appreciative. That was the best part — it’s once in a lifetime.”

The homecoming signals more than a celebration — it marks what city officials hope is the beginning of a long-standing partnership. Burum emphasized the performance as a response to community members asking what Barker has done for the city.

“This is the reintroduction of Travis to Fontana,” Burum said. “He’s had success and now he’s in a position to give back. We’ve already talked about partnering with Run Travis Run and Fontana Unified’s music program for next year. This is phase one of what I hope to be a long and mutually beneficial relationship for the city and school district.”

Run Travis Run, Barker’s wellness initiative, was born after his near-fatal 2008 plane crash. With burns covering over 70% of his body, doctors told Barker he might never walk or drum the same again. Determined to defy those odds, he started running, slowly at first — then daily.

“Running gives me calmness and clarity,” Barker said. “I want to motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits. This is what Run Travis Run is built off of and we’re just getting started.”

The Fontana Days Run — which includes a half marathon, 5K run, family fitness walk, and children’s dash — aligned perfectly with Barker’s health-forward mission. City officials are eager to bring Run Travis Run to future events, alongside Healthy Fontana, the wellness initiative launched by Mayor Warren that has become a model in other cities.

Maha Rizvi, representative for Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes, flashes a peace sign with Travis Barker during the Fontana Days Run celebration.

Maha Rizvi, representing Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes, shares a lighthearted moment with Kourtney Kardashian during the celebration honoring Travis Barker.



Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) praised the city for recognizing Barker’s impact while reinforcing community wellness.

“Travis Barker is yet another shining example of the strength, tenacity, and resiliency of those of us born and raised here in the Inland Empire,” Reyes said. “What a joy to see the City of Fontana recognize him for his commitment to health and wellness at an event designed to encourage the same in our community members.”

While some events of this scale might cost cities millions, Fontana spent very little honoring Barker. “The run was already planned,” Burum said. “We just hosted his friends and family at Stage Red and paid a DJ to play during the prelude. There were virtually no extravagant costs.”

Stage Red, the city’s newly opened, state-of-the-art music venue in downtown Fontana, served as a green room and welcome center for Barker and his guests — reinforcing Fontana’s growing status as a creative and cultural hub in the Inland Empire.

“Travis Barker is a proud native of Fontana and a graduate of Fontana High School,” Burum said. “His own words speak volumes: ‘The music program at FoHi saved me. It gave me direction and focus…’ Honoring Travis is not just about recognizing his accomplishments — it’s about acknowledging a story of perseverance, creativity, and impact.”

As Fontana continues to evolve and attract global talent, city leaders say events like these are central to shifting how outsiders perceive the community.

“People may not always see it, but moments like this are what help rebrand Fontana,” Burum said. “This is not the Fontana people think it was. With people like Sammy Hagar and Travis Barker engaging with the city, it’s clear we’re elevating to something new.”

And based on the love and commendment Barker received from the FoHi band and thousands of hometown fans, Fontana’s next chapter is off to a strong start.