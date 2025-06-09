Museum of Riverside Groundbreaking Set for June 27

The Museum of Riverside is breaking ground this summer!

Community members will gather at the museum’s historic site at 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 27, for a ceremonial launch marking the start of a decades-in-the-making transformation. This event will bring together civic leaders, project partners, and museum supporters to celebrate a new chapter for this beloved Riverside landmark.

The long-anticipated renewal of the Museum of Riverside’s historic downtown site will preserve the distinctive character of the original 1912 U.S. Post Office building while creating more accessible, community-centered spaces for exhibitions and programs. Designed by Pfeiffer Partners, a Perkins Eastman Studio, and constructed by Irvine-based BNBuilders, the project was shaped through extensive community input and reflects a shared commitment to honoring the past while preparing for the museum’s future.

Supported by funding from Measure Z and the City of Riverside, this transformation will allow the museum to serve the community better through modernized infrastructure and expanded offerings. Guests at the groundbreaking are invited to meet the project team, view original building plans, and learn more about the vision behind the Museum of Riverside’s next chapter.

“Like so many fellow Riversiders over the last century, I have fond childhood memories of the Museum of Riverside in the heart of our Arts and Culture District,” said City Councilmember Philip Falcone, who represents the area. “It is with great anticipation that we break ground on this long-awaited renovation and expansion to open wide the doors of a preserved and refreshed local museum for the next century of Riversiders.”

What: Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Museum of Riverside

When: Friday, June 27, 2025, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Museum of Riverside, 3580 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

Remarks Begin: 9:00 a.m.

More Info: Contact rpeterson@riversideca.gov or visit https://linktr.ee/MuseumofRiverside