San Bernardino Opens Cooling Centers at Libraries, Parks, and Senior Sites Amid Summer Heat

As scorching temperatures impact the Inland region, the City of San Bernardino has opened a network of cooling centers to provide residents with safe, air-conditioned relief from the summer heat.

As of July 24, 2025, several senior centers, community centers, libraries, splash pads, and a public swim facility are open to the public. These locations serve as designated cooling centers for individuals who may be vulnerable during periods of excessive heat — especially seniors, children, and those without access to reliable indoor cooling.

Senior Centers

Perris Hill Senior Center , 780 E. 21st St.

Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.



Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.



Community Centers

Rudy C. Hernandez Community Center , 222 N. Lugo Ave.

Monday–Friday, 12–6 p.m.



Monday–Friday, 12–6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.



Monday–Friday, 12–6 p.m.



Monday–Friday, 12–6 p.m.



Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Friday, 1–7 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 1–5 p.m.



Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.



Libraries

Norman F. Feldheym Central Library , 555 W. 6th St.

Monday & Wednesday, 12–8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.



Monday & Wednesday, 12–8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.



Monday & Wednesday, 12–8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.



Splash Pads (Open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.)

Anne Shirells Park , 1367 N. California St.



, at Irvington and Palm Wildwood Park, 536 E. 40th St.



The Jerry Lewis Swim Center swimming pool being enjoyed by dozens of San Bernardino residents.

While there is no confirmed end date for these cooling center hours, all facilities listed are currently operating as of July 22, 2025. Residents are encouraged to call ahead or check the city’s official website for any updates.

City and health officials continue to urge residents to limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours, stay hydrated, and check in on neighbors, especially seniors and those with chronic health conditions. For more information or questions about available resources, contact San Bernardino Parks, Recreation, and Community Services at (909) 384-5233.