July 25, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Colton High Senior Ava Diaz Appointed Chair of Colton Youth Council, Named Youth Commissioner

1 day ago Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. González)

L to R: Dr. G, Council Member; and Ava Diaz, Youth Commissioner and Chair of Colton Youth Council

Colton High School senior Ava Diaz was appointed chair of the Colton Youth Council for the 2025-26 fiscal year, just days after being sworn in as Youth Commissioner for the city’s Recreation and Parks Commission.

Both appointments align with the City of Colton’s fiscal calendar and the Colton Joint Unified School District school year.

Following her swearing-in by the deputy city clerk, Diaz took her seat on the dais alongside the five voting members of the Recreation and Parks Commission. As Youth Commissioner, she receives meeting agendas, may ask questions, and is required to present a Youth Council report, though she serves in a non-voting capacity.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity,” Diaz said following her first Commission meeting on July 16.

Diaz was also appointed to chair the Youth Council by retired educator and community leader Dr. G, who founded the Council in 2016 after teaching for many years at Colton High School.

The five-member Youth Council meets monthly in Council Chambers, where students participate in leadership training, city facility tours, and presentations from department directors and guest speakers. Members are also invited to attend local events and community meetings.

“It’s a great program where we learn so much,” said former Youth Council Chair Genesis Rodela Uriarte, who is now beginning college as a microbiology major.

Youth Council members are all current Colton High School students. An associated group, the Youth Assembly, allows mostly underclassmen to observe meetings and build interest before officially joining the Council.

“It’s a great way to learn and work your way up,” said Samantha Sandoval, a senior Youth Council member who previously attended meetings as part of the Assembly.

Diaz is expected to lead the Youth Council with enthusiasm while serving as a youth voice on the Recreation and Parks Commission.

For more information about the Youth Council, local events, city programs, or to contact Dr. G, text 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are welcome.

