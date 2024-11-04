Ground broken on 190-acre Ontario Sports Empire, largest sports, recreational complex of its kind west of the Rockies

The City of Ontario, The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), and Greater Ontario California (GOCAL) broke ground on Monday, October 28, on the new Ontario Sports Empire, marking a significant milestone for what will become the premier sports and recreational destination in the Inland Empire.

Set to open in fall 2026, the Ontario Sports Empire will feature 190 acres of top-tier athletic facilities, including a professional baseball stadium that will serve as home of the new Los Angeles Dodgers Class-A franchise. With 20 multipurpose fields, 14 youth baseball/softball fields, eight full-size baseball/softball fields, four football/rugby fields, and two championship baseball fields, the Ontario Sports Empire will be the largest multi-use sports and entertainment complex of its kind west of the Rocky Mountains.

“We’re thrilled to mark the start of construction on what will be the best and most sought-after sports and recreational facility anywhere in our region. This wonderful new community asset is something all of Ontario will be able to enjoy, while bringing new jobs, revenues and business opportunities to our great City,” said Mayor Paul S. Leon.

In addition to Mayor Leon, speakers at Monday’s groundbreaking included Brent Miles, President of Ontario Professional Baseball LLC; Andy Billig, CEO of Brett Sports and Entertainment; Michael Krouse, President and CEO of GOCAL; Jason Clement, CEO and President of SFC; and Ron Cey, 1981 LA Dodgers World Series Co-MVP.

Mayor Paul Leon (center) and members of the Ontario City Council (rear, from left: Jim Bowman, Alan Wapner, Mayor pro Tem Debra Dorst Porada and Ruben Valencia) sign an agreement to bring the Dodgers’ Class A affiliate to the City.

Krouse said the Ontario Sports Empire will build on Greater Ontario’s emergence as a sports and recreational hub. Market research shows that when fully operational, the project will attract 1.2 million visitors each year, generate $70 million in annual economic impact and support nearly 700 jobs.

SFC’s Clement said the state-of-the-art amenities promised at the Ontario Sports Empire will ensure top-tier experiences for athletes, their families and visitors alike.

“This complex is not just another sports facility. It’s’s a national destination for elite competitions and youth development. It will also be a place for the community to host events and celebrations,” Clement said. “We’re excited to work alongside city leaders and industry experts to create a venue that will elevate Ontario’s profile on the sports tourism map and serve the community for years to come.”