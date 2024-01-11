The City of San Bernardino is asking members of the community to volunteer for its 2024 Homeless Point-in-Time Count (PITC), to be held on Thursday, January 25th, from 5:15 am to 10:00 am. Participants will convene at the National Orange Show, Gate #10, located at 930 S. Arrowhead Avenue in San Bernardino.

“Addressing homelessness is a top priority for San Bernardino,” said Mayor Helen Tran. “We hope San Bernardino residents will once again turn out to be an important part of the solution.”

The PITC is a Federally mandated activity created to identify the number of unhoused individuals throughout the nation. The results of the count are used in determining funding allotments for programs and services in local communities. PITC surveys will occur throughout San Bernardino County on January 25th.

“A complete count is essential to strategically address homelessness in the City,” said Cassandra Searcy, Deputy Director of Housing and Homelessness. “Volunteer participation is crucial for a successful Count.”

To register to be a volunteer, please visit:https://sbchp.sbcounty.gov/community-projects/point-in-time-count/ and select the City of San Bernardino.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and may include anyone who would like to help address homelessness in San Bernardino, such as social service providers, educational institutions, faith-based organizations, local businesses, civic/nonprofit organizations, neighborhood associations, current and formerly homeless individuals, and community members.

A “smart” phone/device will be needed to conduct the count, and there is mandatory training that must be completed prior to volunteering in the PITC on January 25th. The training is offered virtually or in-person. Please visit:https://sbchp.sbcounty.gov/events/ to view the calendar with upcoming virtual volunteer trainings for the 2024 PITC. There will also be one in-person training on January 17th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, located at 555 W. 6th Street, in San Bernardino.

For more information, please contact Ashley Esquivel at (909) 384-3372 or Darron Usher at (909) 384-7267.