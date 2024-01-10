Obituary: Jared L. Minjares

Jared Minjares of Grand Terrace, California, passed away on December 18, 2023. He is survived by his Father and Mother, Leonard & Cindy Minjares, Biological Father Jerry Minjares, his siblings Alycia Minjares (Carlos), Randy Romero, Ashley DeLa Rosa, Michael Romero (Sophia), Jackie Romero, and Thomas Chavez, his niece Lenae Oliva, his nephews Vinny and Oliver, his grandfather Leonard Minjares, his uncles Mike, Jimmy, Burt Minjares, and Mark Llamas, his Aunts Diane Larson (Bruce), Corinne Rodriquez and Lisa Starbuck (Dennis) and a host of cousins.

He had a 6-year relationship with his girlfriend, Ashley Fitzpatrick. They adopted two cats, Stella and Doc.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Maggie Minjares, Chuck and Carmen Llamas, Uncle George Minjares, and Peter Llamas.

Jared graduated from Grand Terrace High School in 2017. He went to college at Embry Riddle Aeronautical Engineering University, graduating with his Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering in 2021. He was then hired by Raytheon Technologies and worked there until his passing.

Jared lived his life to the fullest in his 25 years. He was silly, funny, and liked to tease. He did more in his life than most of us live in an entire lifetime. If he were interested in something, he would learn and master the subject. And he had many, many interests. There was no end to his learning. One of his favorite pastimes was playing the piano. He had a special gift, playing by ear and reading music as he studied piano since he was seven years old. We were planning a trip to New York City this summer to hear his favorite Classical composition, Mahler’s Symphony #9.

His other interests included Golf, Chess, Rubik’s Cube, Poker, Grilling, and Rock Climbing. He enjoyed all genres of music, from Classical, Jazz, Rock, Doo Wop, Latin, and Rap. He also excelled in Sports. He played Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, and Tennis, where he and his tennis partner played 62 games in a row undefeated.

He loved to travel and would travel alone if he had to. He went to the Formula 1 car races in Miami, Florida. He loved nature, most recently traveling up North to sleep amongst the Redwoods. He also loved to travel with his family.

Jared was an intelligent, kind, loving young man. He gave everyone a smile. He was a great joy to his family. He was a true gift. Anyone who met him knew he was a special young man. His family and many friends will greatly miss him.

Services

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 23rd at San Salvador Catholic Church located at 169 W L St., Colton, CA.

Visitation from 9:45 to 10:30

Rosary from 10:30 to 11:00

Celebration of Life Mass at 11:00