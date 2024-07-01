San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra’s Annual “Symphony Under the Stars” to Feature Fireworks and Record-Breaking Piccolo Performance July 6th

The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Anthony Parnther, will host its annual “Symphony Under the Stars” concert, “America, the Beautiful,” on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at San Bernardino Valley College’s football field. The event will feature a grand fireworks display and a world record-breaking piccolo performance.

“Our annual July concert has quickly become a community staple as well as our largest crowd of the year. It’s great to see so many people from throughout the Inland Empire joined together as we celebrate America and put on this spectacular show!” Maestro Parnther said.

The concert will include a special performance by Los Angeles-based vocal group DC6, who will join the Symphony in performing music from “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Wiz,” and “Wicked,” along with traditional patriotic pieces. The evening will culminate with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, accompanied by a fireworks display.

In a unique addition to this year’s event, a world record attempt will be made for the largest piccolo performance during John Phillip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” Symphony piccoloist Kathleen Dyer is spearheading the effort to break the current record of 189 players, set on July 4, 2016, at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas.

“It has been an absolute joy to receive the registrations – the enthusiasm is contagious – and more will be accepted all month long!” Dyer expressed.

The Symphony is also focusing on welcoming veterans to this year’s concert and encourages community partnerships to support this initiative.

“One of the highlights of each summer concert is the performance of The Armed Forces Medley where, traditionally, members of the branch of the service which is being recognized in song stand to the applause of the audience,” said Symphony Executive Director Dr. Anne Viricel. “As the mother and mother-in-law of US Army Veterans, and as someone working in a city made strong by the work of our Service Personnel, this moment is something I look forward to every year.”

Through a longstanding partnership with VetTix, the Symphony has invited thousands of service members to their concerts. San Bernardino Valley College, known for its Veterans programs, serves as a significant location for this concert.

SBVC Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez and 300+ attendees enjoying the music, vendors, and company on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

“We are delighted to host the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra’s concert under the stars at San Bernardino Valley College again this year,” said San Bernardino Community College District Chancellor Diana Z. Rodriguez. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to bring our community together in celebration and unity. We look forward to welcoming our military veterans and their families from our Valley College and Crafton Hills College Veterans Resource Centers to join us. Their service and dedication inspire us, and we are honored to celebrate Independence Day alongside them. This evening will be an unforgettable blend of live music, connection, and community pride.”

The public is invited to arrive at 5 p.m. to participate in the College’s annual SUMMERFEST, which will offer information on the Veterans Resource Center, various educational opportunities, children’s activities, campus tours, and a selection of food trucks. Attendees may also bring their own picnic baskets into the stadium.

Members of the public who wish to sponsor a $10 General Admission ticket for local heroes can visit the Symphony Sponsorship Page, select “Seats for Service Personnel,” or mail donations to PO Box 109, San Bernardino, CA 92402. Donations can also be made via credit card by calling (909) 381-5388. All donors will be recognized at the concert and in program books for the following year.

Last year’s concert saw over 3,000 attendees, with both reserved table seating and general admission lawn seating available until event time.

“Once again, Maestro Parnther has curated a concert that will exceed expectations! This annual evening under the stars has never failed to bring the entire community together to share in the uniting power of music,” said Symphony Board of Directors President Donna Marie Minano.

Assigned table seating tickets for “America, the Beautiful” range from $30 to $100 per seat and can be purchased online at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or by calling (909) 381-5388, Monday through Friday. General admission lawn seats are $10 per person, with children under 12 admitted free. Attendees with general admission tickets are encouraged to bring low lawn chairs or blankets. San Bernardino Valley College is located at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue in San Bernardino, with free lighted parking available throughout the campus. General admission tickets will also be on sale at the event.

Piccoloists who register, rehearse, and participate in the performance of “The Stars and Stripes Forever” will receive General Admission tickets for themselves and their families.

San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran sharing an inspiring message with the festive crowd.