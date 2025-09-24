September 24, 2025

Arrowhead United Way Opens National Veterans Chamber of Commerce in San Bernardino

11 hours ago Manny Sandoval

Photo by Manny Sandoval: Arrowhead United Way CEO Dr. Gwen Dowdy-Rodgers joins local government leaders and veterans to cut the ribbon for the new National Veterans Chamber of Commerce in San Bernardino.

Arrowhead United Way cut the ribbon Sept. 23 on its National Veterans Chamber of Commerce in downtown San Bernardino, creating a one-stop hub for the Inland Empire’s more than 220,000 veterans — the largest concentration of veterans in California.

Arrowhead United Way CEO Dr. Gwen Dowdy-Rodgers said the chamber will extend support beyond military service, with programs ranging from workforce development to mental health care. “We’ll be serving veterans with resources such as workforce development and mental health services in order for them to be served and appreciated outside of the uniform,” she said. “We are now a hub for all veterans and we cannot wait to see you all.”

She added that the chamber will provide employment support, housing connections, and literacy programs for families. To explore further solutions, the United Way board will tour housing facilities with Jamboree Housing Corporation in Orange County on Oct. 14 and share findings with San Bernardino leaders.

Speakers at the ribbon-cutting underscored the importance of the new chamber. Curt Lewis, representing Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Redlands, called the chamber “a strong step forward” at a time when veterans risk losing benefits under the current administration.

U.S. Air Force veteran Dr. Yvette Harris described the chamber as essential for veterans and families. “This chamber will be imperative for veterans and their families in terms of housing, health (physical, mental, and financial), education (career and entrepreneurship),” Harris said. “Our overall goal is to ensure that those that served along with their families are thriving outside of the uniform.”

Harris also called on community agencies and businesses to host workshops. She stressed that the chamber will not only connect veterans to resources but also make sure they receive them. “That looks like our case management team making the phone calls and connecting them with the resources and following up… to make sure the appointment was met,” she said.

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre connected the chamber’s mission to Arrowhead United Way’s Beneficent Rapid Advance Veteran Engagement (B.R.A.V.E.) Program, launched in 2024 with more than 40 community partners. The initiative links veterans to mental health care, housing, financial assistance, and career opportunities. “The BRAVE Program… is going to be providing all of the veterans of this area some incredible services,” Alejandre said. “The first ever National Veterans Chamber of Commerce sits here in San Bernardino.”

Alejandre also shared a personal reflection, recalling his father’s career at Norton Air Force Base as a jet engine mechanic, Army draftee, and reservist who retired as a chief master sergeant. “I remembered my dad leaving for deployment when I was about 7 years old,” he said.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Oceanside, the National Veterans Chamber of Commerce supports veterans nationwide in education, employment, wellness, family, and entrepreneurship. The San Bernardino branch — housed at Arrowhead United Way’s downtown office — extends that mission locally, ensuring Inland Empire veterans and their families can thrive long after their service.

