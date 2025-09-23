San Bernardino’s Feldheym Central Library Marks 40th Anniversary Sept. 29 with History Displays and Community Festivities

The City of San Bernardino’s Norman F. Feldheym Central Library will be marking the 40th anniversary of its opening with a celebration from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, September 29. The event will also kickoff a year of special programs and events related to the anniversary.

“The 40th anniversary of Feldheym Library reminds us of how for four decades, this building has played an important part in the lives of generations of San Bernardino residents,” said Library Director Ed Erjavek. “Celebrating this anniversary will both bring back memories for longtime patrons and provide a sneak preview of things to come.”

Attendees at the September 29 event will enjoy music from the San Bernardino Symphony Youth Orchestra, see displays documenting the rich history of the library, enjoy food from local vendors, and watch a performance by magician Joe Wonderment. There will also be a preview of the new Garner Holt Animakerspace which is scheduled to open in 2026. Event sponsors include Thinkwise Credit Union and the San Bernardino City Library Foundation.

To commemorate the anniversary, beginning September 29, the library will be offering limited edition 40th anniversary San Bernardino Public Library cards for new library card holders as well as those who would like to replace the card they already have.

“Although the building is 40 years old, the facility and its programs have continued to evolve,” added Erjavek, “Many resources and services are now online for remote access. And this past year we held 393 different programs and events for children, youth, adults and seniors.”

Community leaders, including Rabbi Norman Feldheym (center), break ground on San Bernardino’s Feldheym Central Library in December 1983.

Perhaps the most anticipated program to launch at Feldheym Library will be the Animakerspace in partnership with locally based animatronic industry leader Garner Holt Productions. In the space, children, teens, and adults will be able to learn cutting edge technologies, from operating 3D printers to programming animatronics. The animakerspace will officially open in a few months.

The 64,000 square foot library was designed by architects Gregory Villanueva and Oscar Arnoni and opened on September 30, 1985. It was named after local rabbi, decorated veteran, and longtime library board member Norman Feldheym.

The Feldheym Central Library is located at 555 West 6th Street in San Bernardino,

For more information on the 40th anniversary event or library programs, please call 909-998-4251 or visit sbpl.org.