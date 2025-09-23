Riverside to Hold Oct. 18 Public Meeting on 56-Acre Sports Complex and Entertainment District Proposal

The City of Riverside invites the community to learn more about the proposed Riverside Sports Complex & Entertainment District at a community meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Springbrook Clubhouse, 1011 Orange St. In attendance will be key City officials, representatives of the developer and the local community.

The City is negotiating with GCS Development to revitalize the 56-acre former Ab Brown Sports Complex site, which has been vacant since 2018, south of Placentia Lane, north of Garner Road, west of Orange Street. Designed to reactivate the Northside neighborhood and serve as a regional destination, the proposed project combines sports, entertainment, housing, retail, and community spaces.

“This meeting will provide ample opportunity for community members to better understand the proposal, ask questions and engage with the City and the developers,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said.

The City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 19 to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Riverside-based GCS Development, which envisions a Master Plan for a professional, multi-use stadium and surface parking lot as part of the first phase. The future phase is planned to include two full-sized soccer fields or four youth-sized soccer fields, an indoor sports and game complex, housing, retail and community spaces including a central park featuring family-friendly amenities, walking/jogging trails, bike paths, playgrounds, and a dog park.

The proposed Riverside Sports Complex & Entertainment District would inject life into the property, create economic opportunity for the Northside and meet the vision and goals of the Northside Specific Plan and the City’s General Plan.

Highlights of the proposal include:

A 5,005-seat (expandable to 15,000 seats) stadium for soccer, rugby, football and lacrosse.

A 108-room stadium hotel to accommodate visitors.

Riverside Live, an indoor/outdoor venue for festivals and concerts making the district a year-round cultural destination.

A 130,000-square-foot sports complex for pickleball, padel and other court games.

Two full-size multi-sport fields or four youth-sized soccer fields.

1,148 residential units, including 25 percent affordable units.

193,000 square feet of retail space for shopping and dining.

A central park and dedicated dog park for community enjoyment.

3,498 parking stalls, along with approximately 100 EV charging stations.

The proposed development aligns with the goals of the Northside Specific Plan, aiming to stimulate economic growth, attract visitors, and provide diverse recreation, entertainment, and housing opportunities.

The proposed development is separate from the Riverside Adventure Center, already under review through an exclusive negotiating agreement approved in February. However, the two developments will be linked through pedestrian connectivity and provide synergy to the community.

“The Northside is attracting real attention from developers interested in investing in the area,” Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Conder said. “Community meetings like this give everyone a chance to learn about the project and make their feelings known.”